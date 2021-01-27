While it is encouraging to hear that local virus numbers are beginning to decrease, there is no guarantee that this trend will continue. So no one should become complacent. The pandemic is still raging, and new virus variants pose a threat for the weeks ahead.
It’s no secret that Mercer County has been hard hit by the pandemic with 84 virus-related deaths to date. Furthermore, the number of active virus cases in the county has been alarmingly high for weeks now.
But in a hopeful sign, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County has been steadily decreasing in recent days. The number of active cases on Tuesday stood at 1,169. That’s down from 1,199 on Monday and 1,318 active cases a week ago on Jan. 21. Earlier this month, as many as 1,700 active virus cases were being reported in Mercer County.
The number of individuals hospitalized at Princeton Community Hospital as a result of COVID-19 also is down. The hospital, which had been averaging between 50 to 60 coronavirus patients a day, was down to 34 patients on Tuesday. That’s still way too many people who are sick enough to require hospitalization, but nevertheless an improvement from hospitalization numbers from earlier this month.
Across the nation, health officials also are reporting a slow downward trajectory in new coronavirus cases and related deaths. We had been seeing that trend too in West Virginia, although statewide virus numbers did move in the wrong direction Tuesday. After reporting only 532 new coronavirus cases Monday, the number of new infections statewide Tuesday jumped to 1,139.
Numbers will likely continue to fluctuate in the days ahead.
It’s important to remember that the pandemic is far from over, and now is not the time to let our guard down.
The virus is mutating, and new COVID-19 variants could lead to renewed surges in hospitalizations and deaths across the nation in the weeks ahead.
On Monday, health officials in Virginia confirmed the first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 United Kingdom variant. The individual who tested positive for the B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant in Northern Virginia had no recent travel history. The new strain spreads more quickly between people than other strains currently circulating in the state, according to Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. But there is not unanimous agreement among health officials as to if the U.K. strain causes more severe illness. The good news is that early data suggests currently authorized vaccines are effective against the new U.K. variant.
Health officials believe the more contagious U.K. strain could become the dominant source of infection in the U.S. by March. Now that the U.K. variant is in Northern Virginia, it may only be a matter of time before it is detected in Southwest Virginia and neighboring West Virginia.
If we are to overcome the current health crisis, we must remain vigilant. That means observing mask mandates and social distancing rules. Those who currently qualify for the vaccine, and wish to be vaccinated, are encouraged to do so. Achieving herd immunity is still the key to ending this pandemic.
Remember, now is not the time to let your guard down.
