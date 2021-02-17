It’s a question we frequently get here in the newsroom. Can a resident of Virginia who works in West Virginia preregister and receive a COVID-19 vaccination in the Mountain State?
It’s a valid question, particularly considering that Bluefield is a state-line community where it is not uncommon for a citizen to live in one state and work in another.
West Virginia borders five states and the question about residents of other states preregistering and getting a vaccination if they work in West Virginia has been directed to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Andrea Lannom, a public information officer with the DHHR, confirmed Monday to the Daily Telegraph that anyone who wants to be vaccinated must first preregister with the state’s Everbridge system, online at vaccinate.wv.gov. Lannom said that includes out-of-state residents who work in West Virginia.
“For people who work in West Virginia but live out of state, they can preregister as long as they can provide proof of employment in West Virginia,” she said. “People will need to use their work address when preregistering in the system.”
Some residents of Virginia, who work in West Virginia, have already pre-registered for the vaccine in Mercer County, according to Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department.
Topping says he will continue to work under the direction that it is OK for residents of Virginia who work in West Virginia to do this unless he is told otherwise.
West Virginia is still leading the nation in terms of the number of vaccines that have been administered to date. Of course, many are still waiting to receive the vaccine, and it could be summer before it is readily available to everyone who wants to receive it.
The state is still trying to obtain more doses of the vaccine from the federal government.
Preregistration for the vaccine is required and can be completed online at vaccinate.wv.gov.
It is interesting to hear that some residents of Virginia are registering for the vaccine in West Virginia. Of course, these are individuals who work in West Virginia, and travel across the state line on a daily basis.
For now, it is our hope that everyone who wants the vaccine, regardless of what state they live in, will be able to receive it in the not-too distant future.
