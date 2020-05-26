One of the questions we frequently hear is why is Lotito Park in the city of Bluefield still closed? The playground equipment is still off limits, and even the gated entrance to the park is still closed. So you can’t drive your vehicle through the park. Well, you can blame Virginia Governor Ralph Northam for this.
Yes Bluefield is located in West Virginia, but the area that largely encompasses Lotito Park is located in Virginia. So the park operated by a West Virginia city falls under the jurisdiction of Virginia. Confused yet? Yes this is one of the joys of living in a border community like Bluefield. We cross the state line on a daily basis without really giving it any thought.
City Manager Dane Rideout currently estimates that the earliest Lotito Park can reopen under neighboring Virginia’s guidelines would be June 10. So those families who were hoping to have an outdoor picnic in the park will likely have to wait a little bit longer.
Because Lotito Park is located in Virginia, Rideout says city officials in West Virginia are subject to the executive orders issued by Northam.
“City Park has remained open for individual and small group exercise, but the playgrounds, shelters and restrooms have been closed, and the park has not been open to vehicular traffic,” Rideout said in a press release last week. “As of now, we are expecting this (the reopening) date to be June 10, but that remains tentative. We will fully open the park as Governor Northam’s executive orders permit.”
Rideout said the city has taken advantage of this extended closure to do a lot of work at city park.
“The shelters and picnic tables were power washed and painted, the parking lot inside the park was restriped, the asphalt walking trails were edged and overgrown soil (tons of soil) was removed and hauled off, and several dead trees were cut down and hauled away,” he said.
It is good to hear that improvements are being made to the park while it is closed.
We know many people across the region are eager to return to Lotito Park. So with hope it can reopen soon.
It would be nice to see the Ridge Runner back on track, along with all of the playground equipment and related facilities in use again.
But for now, all of those West Virginia families hoping to use the park are at the mercy of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. How interesting is that for a two-state conundrum?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.