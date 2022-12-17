Members of the Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority are asking Gov. Glenn Youngkin to allocate $500,000 annually in the state budget to help advance work on the long-delayed four-lane corridor for Southwest Virginia.
It’s a valid request, and one that we hope the Republican governor will give ample consideration to.
The VCEDA board made the official request in a letter to Youngkin, according to Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority Executive Director Jonathan Belcher.
“I am of the opinion that the Coalfields Expressway may offer the only real solution to the economic plight of many areas of the coalfields,” Belcher wrote in the letter to Youngkin. “Without this necessary infrastructure, these areas will continue to struggle economically and that is not even mentioning the tremendous health care and educational opportunities and other benefits the road will provide.”
The Virginia Coalfields Expressway Authority was formed by the General Assembly in 2017 “to improve the transportation into, from, within, and through Southwest Virginia, assist in regional economic development, and generally enhance highway safety in the affected localities” of Southwest Virginia. However, when the authority was created by the General Assembly, no funding was provided for it.
“This has created a considerable challenge to the authority being able to meet its mission,” Belcher continued in the letter to Youngkin. “I know you recognize the importance of the Coalfields Expressway (U.S. 121) because you referenced it during your campaign in the gubernatorial debate held at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy. The only section of the CFX funded and under construction in Virginia are a few miles shared with U.S. 460 as part of the ‘Corridor Q’ project in Buchanan County. Without the Coalfields Expressway (U.S. 121) being completed in both states, neither state will realize the full benefit.”
The Coalfields Expressway will extend through both Virginia and West Virginia. In West Virginia, sections of the four-lane corridor have already been completed in Raleigh and Wyoming counties, and construction recently got underway on the first section of the expressway in McDowell County.
While the authority board has received no commitments to date from the governor, officials are hopeful that funding for the Coalfields Expressway will be included in the governor’s budget proposals.
Virginia Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, says he is actively working with the governor’s office and General Assembly leadership to see what he can do from his end in support of the funding request.
If state funding is ultimately approved, authority board member James Keen believes the next step should be to hire an engineering firm to explore where the plans of mining companies align with the needs of the Coalfields Expressway. Such a step would mark a continuation of the coal synergies approach to developing portions of the road in conjunction with planned mining operations that could leave a rough grade roadbed.
Securing state funding, whether it is this year or next year, would be a significant step for the Coalfields Expressway project in Southwest Virginia.
Youngkin is urged to give the authority board’s request ample consideration.
