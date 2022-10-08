The deep south counties are still home to a number of abandoned and dilapidated structures, including many that pose a threat to public safety. It is imperative that these abandoned buildings be removed, and now additional state funding is being made available for that specific purpose.
Late last month, Gov. Jim Justice traveled to Mercer County to oversee the demolition of an abandoned structure in the Matoaka community. It was the first demolition to be funded through a pool of $9.2 million in grant dollars that are being awarded to localities across the state for the removal of dilapidated structures.
Of that $9.2 million in state funding, Mercer County will receive $1.5 million. A second $1.5 million grant is being awarded to the city of Bluefield. The city of Princeton will receive $275,000 and McDowell County will receive $500,000.
“West Virginia is becoming the diamond in the rough and people are noticing,” Justice said during the Sept. 30 ceremony. “Let’s get rid of these buildings that are holding us back, join hands in moving our state in the right direction, and let’s start right here in Matoaka.”
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s newly established Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Properties Program will administer the funding, which will be provided as reimbursement for demolition projects and qualified associated expenses.
“We’re extremely excited about this program and feel it has the potential to transform communities across the state,” DEP Secretary Harold Ward said. “Removing these structures provides a critically-needed health and safety component, while clearing the way for new economic development and boosting tourism.”
The West Virginia Legislature passed Senate Bill 368 in 2021, which authorized the WVDEP to develop a statewide program to assist county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures. However, the measure backed by Senator Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, wasn’t immediately funded.
Justice later asked the Legislature to approve a transfer from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for the pilot demolition program. That request resulted in the passage of Senate Bill 722 earlier this year, which transferred $10 million to the program and allowed for the start of demolitions.
The pilot demolition program officially got underway last month in Matoaka.
It is a good first start toward removing the multitude of eyesores that can be found across southern West Virginia, and other parts of the state.
A region that is clean, and free of potential eyesores and blighted structures, is vital if we are to attract new business and tourism growth.
Tourists, and potential entrepreneurs visiting from outside the region need to see vibrancy, not decay.
