A Southwest Virginia lawmaker is promising to prioritize help for the Hurley community when the Virginia General Assembly convenes next year.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, filed his “Hope for Hurley” legislation Tuesday, which will be considered next month in the Virginia House of Delegates, a legislative chamber that will be controlled by Republicans for the first time in many years.
Morefield’s proposed measure establishes a new statewide flood relief fund to help home owners whose property was destroyed or damaged by the horrific August 30 flood in the Hurley section of Buchanan County.
The Biden administration initially authorized public assistance for the repair of roads and public infrastructure in the affected area as part of a federal disaster declaration, but then inexplicably denied individual assistance for those families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the flood.
About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged by the flood, which devastated much of the Guesses Fork area in Hurley. One person also died in the flood.
Morefield’s measure would be paid for by a small percentage of auction proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and would be administered by the Department of Emergency Management. It would make payments to private property owners whose property is destroyed or damaged by a flood for which the president declares a major disaster under the federal Stafford Act.
Claims would be paid at 175 percent of property value in a double distressed locality, 150 percent of property value in a distressed locality, or 100 percent of property value in all other localities, according to Morefield.
“What happened in Hurley is heartbreaking and I am committed to get the flood victims and future victims the help they deserve,” Morefield said. “I was saddened to see that FEMA denied private assistance.”
While Buchanan County has appealed FEMA’s decision to deny the individual assistance claim for Hurley, even if the ruling is reversed, FEMA can still provide only up to $36,000 for private assistance claims and any awards would likely be lower. Morefield said his legislation could potentially pay for the complete rebuild and repair of private property.
Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, also backs Morefield’s initiative and is vowing to fight on the state level to help the community.
“Until their homes are rebuilt and repaired the victims of the flood will not be made whole,” Hackworth said. “I am looking forward to doing everything within my power to make this community whole again and ensuring that future victims across the Commonwealth will always have hope.”
U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats, have urged President Joe Biden to reconsider the denial of individual assistance to the Hurley community, along with U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va. But so far the administration has continued to ignore the request of the Virginia lawmakers.
Morefield’s legislation is of particular importance, and would provide invaluable state assistance in helping the residents of Hurley rebuild. This important measure should have a good chance of passage with Republicans controlling the Virginia House of Delegates comes January.
If passed, and signed into law next year by Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin, it would provide critical relief to flood victims in Hurley, who are still struggling to rebuild and recover.
