There has been a renewed push in recent years to identify and remove dilapidated and condemned structures across the region that pose a threat to public safety.
Now, as part of a joint initiative between the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, and the Mercer County Commission, officials are hoping to tap into some $30 million in state funding for a regional demolition initiative that could help remove hundreds of additional dilapidated structures across the county.
The dilapidated structure demolition legislation, called the Community Resurrection and Economic Development Act, cleared the West Virginia Legislature and is now awaiting the signature of Gov. Jim Justice.
Bluefield, Princeton and the county have been working together to pinpoint the structures and present the state with a cost-effective and organized plan to get started when state funds are available.
Earlier this month, local officials met with state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who visited Bluefield to discuss the new state initiative. The project can reduce the cost of a demolition by 50 percent or more if done in bulk.
“We spent three hours laying out the plan (with McCuskey),” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told members of the city board last week. “The whole premise of that discussion was to lay out for the auditor, who is going to be the quarterback and is responsible for the program, that Mercer County has a good system and we’ve got the right folks to implement the program.”
Marson said both cities and the county are working to submit a joint proposal to the state. He hopes Mercer can be a pilot county for the state program.
According to Marson, the cost of tearing down just one building is about $8,000, but if many are done as a package project that cost can drop to between $3,000 to $5,000.
That would allow Mercer County officials to remove more condemned and dilapidated structures at a reduced cost.
Given that the cities and the county are already working together on this plan, Mercer County should be in an ideal position to qualify for state funding once the measure becomes law.
We urge the state to work with the cities of Bluefield and Princeton, and Mercer County, on this all-important initiative.
