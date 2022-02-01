Now that the federal government has once again denied a request for individual assistance to the victims of last summer’s flooding disaster in Southwest Virginia, local officials are turning to Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the Virginia General Assembly for assistance.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia, which is serving as the fiscal agent for the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group in Buchanan County, sent a letter last week to the new Republican governor, asking Youngkin to authorize immediate relief for the citizens of Hurley from the Virginia Disaster Recovery Fund. The request was made after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied an appeal of its earlier ruling that rejected individual assistance for the Hurley flood victims.
About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged on Aug. 30, 2021 when a powerful flood went through the Guesses Fork area in Hurley. One person died due to the flooding.
Although FEMA has declined to help flood victims in Hurley, others are stepping up to assist those families who are still struggling to rebuild from last years’ disaster. To date, more than $500,000 has been raised by local entities to help flood victims repair and rebuild. But additional assistance is needed to help all of the affected families rebuild.
In the letter to Youngkin, United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton asked Youngkin to make the Virginia Disaster Relief Fund available to the Southwest Virginia flood victims. He said the United Way and the Hurley Long Term Recovery Group is eager to partner with the Youngkin administration in assisting the community with the ongoing flood recovery efforts.
The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group, which is made up primarily of Hurley residents and Buchanan County government officials, has been working with homeowners to assess damage and make funds for repair and rebuilding available.
Now that FEMA has once again rejected Buchanan County’s request for individual assistance, it is imperative for the Youngkin administration to step up and see what state funding and resources are available to help the Hurley flood victims.
The Virginia Disaster Relief Fund, which was created for such a purpose, seems like a good starting point.
