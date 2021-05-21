If ever a true mountain man lived, it was my Uncle Warner.
In fact, about the only time he was happy was when he was in his small cabin at the foot of East River Mountain, working gardens, hiking and catching rattlesnakes.
He always said he wasn’t afraid of rattlers because he would rather be face to face with a rattler than his wife, and being away from her was another reason he was happy. Or so he said.
Once when I had stopped by for a visit at his cabin somebody else showed up and told Uncle Warner he had seen his wife with another man at their house on Pigeon Creek.
Uncle Warner got up and danced a jig, hollering he hopes the man takes that %^&*# with him.
Well, I am not sure he really did feel that way about her. After all, they were together until he died and they raised two sons.
I was reminded of Uncle Warner the other day when I was talking to my friend Tony Whitlow.
Everybody in the county knows Tony, the former state senator who has a long list of accomplishments including starting and running the Those Who Served War Museum in the Memorial Building in Princeton.
Tony and I are both “Oakvale boys” so we have that bond.
He was telling me of a story he heard about Uncle Warner probably having a bit too much of his home brew one night over a fire beside his cabin talking to visitors.
Tony said the story was that Uncle Warner, who had buck teeth (I did too, so, sadly, we both were unfortunate enough to inherit that Wimmer family recessive buck teeth gene), suddenly started crying.
He told everyone there through tears he figured he was the ugliest man in the world and he would just have to accept his fate.
I never thought he was ugly, and neither did Tony, or at least not the ugliest man in the world, but I could also understand his rather damaged self-image.
But it was not unusual for Uncle Warner to start crying after drinking the adult beverages he made himself. In fact, I may have cried myself a few times when I was visiting him, especially after noticing some bizarre looking sediment in the bottom of the jar I had been drinking.
I did drink what he made, but I certainly never participated in his rattlesnake catching, though.
He did it with a long pole with a twine noose of sorts hanging from the end. When he encountered a rattlesnake he was far enough away they could not strike as he stared into their eyes and slowly lowered the noose until he could place it around their heads and then quickly jerk it up.
Once snagged, he could grab the snake behind its triangular head and control it.
Or at least that’s the way he described the process. Staring them in the eye was the key, he said. Not to mention, I guess, the steady hands required and nerves of steel.
He had one rattler he kept as a pet in his cabin after pulling its fangs.
I spent several nights in that cabin on one of his bunk beds, not getting much sleep for fear of that rattler crawling in bed with me.
But I was determined not to show any fear of sleeping there, or of the pet rattler, which he would often bring out quietly and wrap around the necks of unsuspecting visitors.
He did that to my mother once. She screamed and started running down the field in front of his cabin. I think she would have run all the way to Oakvale if somebody had not been driving up and stopped her.
Most people who ever had the good fortune of knowing him probably remember Uncle Warner sitting on a stump beside his cabin, telling tall tales and rolling cigarettes using Bugle tobacco.
He smoked those cigarettes down as far as he could without being burned and his thumb and index finger were stained yellow from the years of smoking.
Uncle Warner was a slender man, but strong. He had a ton of energy and could dig a grave and walk to the top of East River Mountain with ease.
Yep, he was a mountain man. Not many around like that anymore.
Well, probably none.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.