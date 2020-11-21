It was the women what done it. Well, that may have been how Mark Twain would have described the raising of some 700 Confederate statues around the United States between the 1880s and early 1950s. We all know – and like thousands of teachers before me, I taught the novel a generation ago– that Twain wrote “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” in 1884 which featured the “N” word often and has today been generally un-taught in junior English classes across the nation. Twain was an avowed hater of slavery and used the word to emphasize the unfairness of society but we have as a nation recognized that using such terms are no longer the words of choice to offer our children.
What has been and what used to be are definitely changing. For those who like the old ways and old days, those changes are not always popular. Just this past week the citizens of Franklin County, Va., 69 percent of whom voted that way, learned that their supervisors have decided to keep the Confederate statue up in front of the courthouse. In my own county of Tazewell, a hefty 87 percent of those who cast ballots said – keep it up. The statue that was raised in 1903, that is. Our supervisors vowed to accept the will of the people. So let it be written, so let it be done. At least, for now.
Being a curious sort, I thought it might be interesting to check the demographics. You know, those numbers that tell us about ourselves in various ways. For instance, 8 percent of the Franklin County residents are African-American. That translates to roughly 90 percent white. In Tazewell County, about 94 percent of the population is white, according to Census Bureau based numbers as recently as July 2019. The African-American segment represents about four percent of the populace.
It is not presently known just how the votes were ethnically distributed. We have no factual idea of which way the various races voted on that particular issue. Still, in communities near and far, slogans like “Heritage Not Hate” or “Remove the Hate – Relocate” usually illustrate vividly the divide in such cases.
Oh, back to the women. After the Civil War as it was often called in the North or the War Between the States as those below the Mason-Dixon line usually referred to it, a dedicated group of ladies known as the United Daughters of the Confederacy enthusiastically began to raise funds and promote the raising of statues in the decade of the 1890s. Now, the ladies were not necessarily large in number (approximately 100,000 members at the end of World War I), but they were dedicated to what was then and even today often referred to as “The Lost Cause.”
From experience, as one who walked quietly into Loew’s Grande Theatre in Atlanta to see “Gone With the Wind” where it premiered in 1939 and then rode to the top of the great granite monolith known as Stone Mountain upon which is emblazoned the gigantic sculpture of Robert E. Lee, Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson, and Jefferson, I have seen the devotion.
From experience, as one who has traced and re-traced thousands of steps from Charleston to Antietam to Shiloh to Fredericksburg to Gettysburg to Petersburg to Richmond to Appomattox, I have stood in the midst of dedication on both sides. My granddaughter took me to R.R. Moton High School in Farmville and we looked at the monument on the Capitol grounds for Barbara Johns and her friends. My wife and I walked the campus of Little Rock Central High School where the National Guard was called in 1957. I have stood inside the Confederate White House and spent hours at the National Museum of African-American History.
From Bruce Catton to John Lewis, and between the marble steps of the Lincoln Memorial all the way to the front of the 16th Street Baptist Church and inside St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Grace Street in Richmond, it has been the journey of a lifetime to make sense of this slice of American history. Race and religion and riots and right and wrong have been mixed up in our national story ever since the first bondmen in 1619 stepped onto the soil of what became the United States of America.
It has been a struggle, no doubt about that. We have never quite been able to reach Jefferson’s wonderful words of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” as a group. Recently, Roger B. Taney’s statue was taken down in another city. It was Taney who ruled against Dred Scott so many years ago and if you have never been to the old courthouse that stands in the shadow of the Gateway Arch, that is yet another treat you have waiting.
Of course, it was the men who took part that made the women want to fund those statues and statues are not bad. Why, they are not even people – they just represent people and what those individuals stood for. Many of the monuments on either side of the line look amazingly alike, unless you look closely at belt buckles to see if they are inscribed “US” or “CS.” Some are made of zinc and some of bronze but all are made of memories for somebody.
The story of the statue will most likely have another chapter in this town or that town. Interestingly enough, almost all were made in places like Connecticut, which was where Mark Twain lived in his later years. Those Yankees always get the last word, don’t they?
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
