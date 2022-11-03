Area veterans are encouraged to be at the Lifeline Princeton Church of God this Saturday, Nov. 5. That’s the location of this year’s Veterans Breakfast and Stand Down program.
Gates at the church will open at 7 a.m. allowing cars to enter the lineup for the distribution. The stand down begins at 9 a.m. The Princeton Church of God is located at 250 Oakvale Road, Princeton.
Area veterans and their family members who attend Saturday’s event will receive a free breakfast while also being honored for their military service.
The purpose of the stand down is to provide help to veterans, including supplies and services such as food, shelter, clothing, health screenings and counseling.
The event is free and open to all veterans and their families regardless of where they live. Veteran organizations locally and in neighboring counties in West Virginia and Virginia have received invitations to attend this weekend’s event.
Exhibitors from the VA and other organizations will be present to provide guidance and advice to veterans.
Health officials also are expected to be in attendance to provide free flu vaccinations to veterans, as well as to veterans’ family members with insurance, according to event organizers.
Last year, due to the pandemic, participating veterans and their families stayed in their vehicles while volunteers placed the donations in their trunks.
The volunteers found that this system was more efficient, according to Omar Aboulhosn, one of the event’s community organizers.
“We found the secret sauce of how to do it,” Aboulhosn said. “What we’re going to do this year is we’re going back to doing the full program, except we’re going to do it in reverse. We’re going to do the distribution first, and that’s why we’re going to open the gates at 7 (a.m.) for cars to line up. And then at 9 o’clock we’re going to start the distribution and then after the distribution, the cars are going to park in the front parking lot; and then the veterans and their family members will go into the church and visit exhibitors, and get their breakfasts.”
About 100 volunteers will be assisting with Saturday’s event.
Aboulhosn says the distributed items vary from year to year depending on what the Veterans Administration and other donors have to offer.
Items during past stand downs have included backpacks, coats, gloves, sometimes socks and boots, toiletry items and sometimes cots.
We are glad to see that this important event is returning to Princeton, and we hope to see a large crowd Saturday at the stand down.
We should all honor and say “thank you” to those brave men and women who have fought for our nation’s freedoms, battled our enemies and defended our borders with steadfast courage.
