If all goes as planned, a new amphitheater stage could be available for public use as early as this spring at the Glenwood Recreation Park.
Construction is already underway on the stage, which will allow for outdoor concerts, weddings and other events. Mercer County officials officials hope to see it completed within the next 45 days, although that schedule is likely dependent upon the weather cooperating.
The new amphitheater is being built in Glenwood Park’s central field. What remained of the old stage was torn down about two years ago to make room for the new structure, according to county commissioner Greg Puckett.
The cost of the project is $236,799, and it is being built with American Rescue Plan dollars. The new amphitheater stage will have several potential uses. It will be larger than the previous stage, and it will have access to power for lighting and sound systems.
Puckett says the front of the stage is going to be about 45 feet in width and 20-feet deep, which will allow for lots of different types of entertainment and also multi-use possibilities. He says the stage will be rented out at times for concerts and other social events.
“It will be high enough where you can be anywhere in that field and have a good view space,” Puckett said. “Hopefully we’ll have it done within the next 45 days and be able to use it this summer.”
Longtime area residents may recall that years ago bluegrass shows and other concerts were held at Glenwood Park on a regular basis.
The commission would like to see such events held again on a regular basis, and the addition of the amphitheater stage will provide an appropriate venue for such events.
The amphitheater is a welcomed addition to the park, and will help in attracting additional visitors to the area.
Glenwood Park is a well utilized and very popular recreational site for families across Mercer County.
We are very fortunate to have it.
When the weather is nice outside, it is not unusual to see hundreds of families with their children at the park and playground areas.
Others will often use the park for exercise, dog walking and other activities.
Anything that can be done to improve and enhance this top notch recreational area is welcomed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.