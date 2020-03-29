The dew is heavy on the grass as the first rays of sun begin to peep over the mountain. Holding out my hand, my grandfather places a dozen pink seeds in my out-stretched palm. Following behind him in the rows of freshly tilled soil, I carefully dig tiny holes and plop the seeds into the earth. Soon they will become towering stalks of corn.
He tells me it’s Silver Queen. As a youngster, I’m not sure what that means, but I do know that I will enjoy it come harvest in late summer and fall.
We continue to walk row by row — planting as we go. In late April and early May, the gardens look barren. But I know, as weeks go by, they will spring to life.
The green onions and leaf lettuce will be the first to be picked in early spring. Mom usually serves them freshly picked, and drizzled with hot bacon grease. Seeing the plate of “wilted lettuce” on the kitchen table is a sure sign it’s summer in West Virginia.
-•••
By late May, pops of green are shooting forth from the gardens that surround our house. Behind the backyard corn, cabbage, green peppers and more are springing from the soil. Potatoes and green beans are also leafing up from the side gardens.
Directly behind the house are the prom queens of the summer garden — the beefstake tomatoes. Each summer, my grandfather carefully gathers seeds from the best of the tomato crop. The following year, those seeds are “started” inside, planted in tiny containers while snow still lingers on the landscape. When spring arrives, the young tomato plants are moved outdoors — relocated to an area where they will thrive.
As a youngster, my grandfather patiently explains to me why a good crop is important. It’s not just about feeding one’s own family, it’s also about sharing with friends and neighbors. Each year he takes freshly picked fare and shares it with friends and neighbors in the community. Elderly widows, neighborhood pharmacists, “check-out girls” and more are gifted with bags of backyard-grown produce.
My grandfather tells me those who give freely are more likely to have a successful planting year.
•••
Dutifully, I learn the ropes of vegetable gardening. Working with my grandfather, I become knowledgeable of frost dates and blight and pests and a host of other potential woes. I learn not to plant tender crops before May 15 — our average last frost date — and to keep a keen eye toward Mother Nature.
I also learn, at a very young age, to note the position of bees’ nests and to watch the squirrels and their hoarding techniques. Nature can tell us many things, my grandfather would tell me, and it’s good to keep our eyes and ears open to the subtle clues.
I grew up immersed in a culture of folklore, woolly worm winter predictions and planting schedules dictated by the Farmer’s Almanac. More importantly, I grew up in my grandfather’s shadow, learning his rules to live by.
He believed in hard work, kindness and the Golden Rule.
•••
I was 16 and armed with a learner’s permit. My grandfather was my co-pilot. Although now a teen, the two of us still often talked of gardening. It was a shared passion, even though I eventually learned vegetables were not my forte.
Driving up Lorton Lick Road, we passed a house where a yellow flower drew my attention. The diameter of the yellow bloom was at least 10 inches across. My grandfather told me it was a dinner-plate dahlia, so named because the size of the bloom is as large as a dinner plate.
He told me dahlias were an “old-fashioned” flower, and that they had been a favorite of my grandmother’s family. After we returned home, I delved into the boxes containing old family photos. There I found a sepia-toned snapshot showing my grandmother as a toddler, with her grandmother. Surrounding the pair are a multitude of flowers, including dahlias.
•••
Several years later I arrive home one evening to find several brown paper bags on the kitchen counter. My grandfather tells me they are for me. Opening the bags I discover they contain “tubers, a plant structure similar to a bulb.
I give him a quizzical look. He smiles and explains, “Those are your dahlias.”
We prepare a flower bed beside the house, and plant the tubers in May. The next month, my grandfather is diagnosed with cancer.
By the time August rolls around he is bedridden. In late summer, I pick the giant blooms and place them in vases by his bedside.
He died later that year, but I continue to plant gardens to honor his memory.
•••
Now living back at the old homeplace, spring always brings a flood of memories. When the lilacs bloom, I recall how I helped my grandfather plant the bushes as a young child. When the fragrance of peonies waft through the air, I remember why these were his favorite flowers.
It’s been several years since I had dahlias, but this spring I may once again plant the giant flowers — perhaps in the same bed beside the house where we first had them so many years ago.
And I may give vegetable gardening another try. Homegrown beefstake tomatoes are certainly much better than those purchased at a grocery store.
As the sun sets on our backyard on a recent balmy evening, I realize once again just how much our past is intertwined with our future.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com.
