I remember a message I put on my bulletin board when the children came back to school full time last spring. It read, “After 53 weeks – Welcome back!” We are working our way back in the educational process but it has been slow going at times. Children are re-learning how to learn. The classroom routine is showing signs of a recovery and homework is getting done more than it was during the pandemic. We have a way to go.
I have always believed that school is a “process of thirds.” Parents are a third, educators are a third, and children are a third. If any one of those thirds does not get the job done, education suffers. More than ever, it is a challenge for instructors at all levels. With 168 hours in a week, the child is only going to be in class roughly five percent (five hours) of the time at the secondary level. That’s 95 percent someplace else.
Anyone can see, the most important third is the “parent” third. Kiddies spend at least a third of their time at home. That’s where the good manners and dedication have to come from. Education is not the most important thing in school – discipline is. If discipline is in place then education can follow right behind.
As we continue toward Spring with 23 days to go (Daylight Savings Time is only 16 days away!) the temptation to get “senior-itis” and forget about the importance of the dress code are only two concerns your local educators are considering and hoping fervently that Mom and Dad will work on before first period begins.
Masks are now beginning to disappear across the country. A fair percentage of the population had the will to be vaccinated. It has been a unique experience, and not one where the older generation, so called, can say, “Remember when...” I think I will play Lone Ranger for a while longer and keep the mask in place. The old (operative word) immune system is not what it used to be so I had better be careful. No guarantees that will solve everything but it will help to at least provide some reassurance.
It remains to be seen if the pre-pandemic confidence will emerge, months and more after the first signs of the virus appeared ‘way out West and then everywhere else soon after. Our drive-through habit has grown to the point where cars are lined up at various burger joints but many dining rooms are beginning to fill up again. Those “Now Hiring” signs are still prominent, especially at food service venues.
Will normal ever be back? Children may think this is normal, just as those of us born before 9/11 remember what normal was in the 1980s while the current generation of young adults takes for granted security doors and cameras as if they have always been there.
Another change is the handicapped facility areas. Those range from the sidewalk access to various ramps and level areas of access to wider doors at strategic locations. Good things. Those of us who traverse the country without crutches or wheel chairs may never notice the changes. We who do need handicapped facilities are more blessed than we realize.
Changes are certainly coming to the Bluefield area with the new Exit 1 development. That construction, promoted as being able to generate as many as 300 jobs, is welcome news. Now, the question is: will those workers live and work here? For example, when some of the correctional facilities were placed in certain area communities, the jobs were generated but the workers did not move into the facility communities – they commuted from other places and still do.
In another pair of Bluefield-related bridge stories, the news that the Grant Street Bridge is now only months from completion is wonderful to hear. For those who do not need the bridge, it might not register even a blip on the radar screen. Users of the bridge will benefit every single day. I am still not sure about the impressive span which will cross through the hill near the airport and move on into the coalfields. While it will surely benefit locations in other parts of West Virginia, I do fear the new highway will give travelers yet another reason to pass Bluefield by. I hope I am 100 percent wrong on that.
Meanwhile, although basketball season is nearing tournament time and several local teams are doing a splendid job, the major league baseball squabblers are doing what they do best at labor negotiating time – squabbling. Spring training is in jeopardy and so is the start of the regular season. A recent news article in a Florida paper detailed the woes of small businesses who depend on the baseball money from fans in town to see the big teams practice and play. They say it is almost like a COVID epidemic all over again.
Finally, let’s hope we do not have to use those kinds of words for much longer.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
