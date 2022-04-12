Up until about eight years ago, the city of Bluefield held an annual spring cleaning event that was referred to as the “Clean Sweep” campaign. During that week-long effort, targeted debris removal and cleaning events were held in different parts of the city each year.
The last Clean Sweep event was completed in 2014, and then the city went a couple of years without a coordinated spring cleaning campaign. Thankfully, a new city-wide clean-up campaign is being held this year, and that event is scheduled for this Friday, April 15.
City crews, high school students, college students and community volunteers will all be a part of Friday’s campaign, according to City Manager Cecil Marson.
“It’s going to be citywide,” Marson said of the daylong effort. “We’re going to have folks all over the place. The high school will start at the high school in the morning and they’re going to hit Cumberland Road and they’re going to work their way down to College Avenue. The college kids for the most part I think right now are going to be mostly on the north side of the city, their main drag there. And then the city, we’ll hit some of the main streets, Bland Street downtown with Recovery Point. Cherry Street. Stadium Drive. And go out to the park and work on some of the trails.”
Marson estimates that between 100 to 200 students from Bluefield State College will be participating in Friday’s clean-up.
The city also is encouraging residents to remove trash and debris from around their yards and neighborhoods. Furthermore, area businesses are being asked to allow employees to clean-up around their storefronts Friday.
The city’s campaign is being held at the same time as the ongoing Keep Mercer County Clean initiative, which continues through April 30. Marson said the city effort is “complementary” to the county campaign, but is also part of the city’s community service project with Bluefield State College and local high schools. He hopes it will become an annual event for Bluefield.
All city residents are urged to participate Friday, and can help by simply cleaning up around their neighborhoods.
It is critical that we clean up Bluefield now. When citizens clean up their yards and neighborhoods, it helps to improve the overall image of the area just in time for major spring and summer gatherings — such as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival here in Bluefield.
The same goes for all of Mercer County. Citizens everywhere should be helping to clean up their yards, streets and neighborhoods as part of the ongoing “Keep Mercer Clean” campaign.
Help make a difference, and help clean up this beautiful region we all call home.
