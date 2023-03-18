While it was a relatively mild winter here in the mountains, many in the region are nevertheless ready for spring.
They won’t have to wait long. The first day of spring is Monday, March 20.
With warmer and longer days ahead, some are already making plans now for outdoor activities and events. That includes our annual spring cleaning efforts here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
Coinciding with the first day of spring, the ninth annual Keep Mercer County Clean campaign begins on Monday, March 20, and continues through Sunday, April 30.
Due to the milder winter, volunteers were able to do some roadside cleaning earlier this year, including along U.S. Route 52, according to Keep Mercer County Clean coordinator Greg Puckett.
“We started a little earlier this year,” Puckett said. “But we’ve been able to get out with our Day Report Center and some of our volunteer groups. We started working on (Route) 52 and we’re working on Route 10 and we’re probably going to start back on (Route) 19 and then (Route) 20. The goal is to make all four of those roads clean and then from there start working on some of the smaller roads.”
Of course, the full-scale county-wide campaign begins Monday, and once again this year volunteers are needed to help clean-up around their homes, streets, neighborhoods and roadways.
According to Puckett, volunteers will begin picking up trash and debris along Route 10 within the next two weeks followed by Route 20 toward Princeton and the Summers County line.
As in past years, area schools also will again be partnering with this year’s campaign.
The six-week spring cleaning initiative is a great way for citizens across the region to help remove unwanted trash and debris from their neighborhoods, yards and roadways.
Public participation in the campaign is strongly encouraged as we work to remove unwanted litter and debris that has become a blight upon our otherwise beautiful county. Unfortunately, a lot of trash was illegally dumped across the region during the winter and fall months, so there is a lot of work to be done.
Free garbage disposal dates also will be offered again this year, along with a free dump day at the Mercer County Landfill.
The free garbage disposal dates are as follows: April 1 and 8, Lashmeet/Matoaka School and Brushfork School; April 15 and 22, PikeView High School and Oakvale School; and April 29, Spanishburg School.
Free tire disposal will be offered on April 9 and April 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Tires must be off their rims.
There will be plenty of opportunities for area residents to help out over the next couple of weeks, as a number of trash pick-up events are being planned for the individual cities, towns and communities.
Everyone can participate by cleaning around their homes, yards, streets and neighborhoods. We should all love where we live and strive to keep it free of unwanted trash, junk and litter.
The key element to the campaign each year is volunteer participation. The more citizens who are working in their respective communities each spring to help pick up trash and litter the better the outcome for the region.
Please participate in this year’s Keep Mercer County Clean campaign. Together we can make a positive difference.
