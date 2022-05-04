Mercer County officials are revisiting the idea of spot zoning, but are using the terminology “land use management” instead. Despite the name change, it is a necessary starting point discussion on zoning. The current focus is only on commercial areas, specifically Exit 1, 9, 14 and 20 along the heavily-traveled Interstate 77 corridor.
During the Mercer County Planning Commission’s April meeting, the land use management issue was discussed at length. The commission ultimately agreed to further study the concept.
That study will look at how land is managed around the county’s interstate intersections where businesses are established. County Commissioner Greg Puckett, also a member of the planning commission, proposed that the county’s dilapidated structures officer, Lori Mills, review neighboring Raleigh County’s existing land use ordinance. Puckett said Raleigh County collects about $160,000 a year for building permits.
“We have specific areas of our county that we would like to draw like a circumference, a circle, around that section and zone it,” County Commission President Gene Buckner said of those commercial areas that could qualify for land use protection.
Buckner, and other county officials, emphasize that the spot zoning study will not extend into areas where the county’s citizens own private property.
“It would be mostly where we have opportunities for commercial property to come to the county,” Buckner said.
Large companies looking for new locations normally budget funds for local permits and expect zoning protection.
Buckner estimates that the county is losing thousands of dollars in revenue each year without zoning in those commercial areas surrounding Interstate 77, including Exit 9 in Princeton where a number of businesses are located.
While zoning can be an emotional topic for some individuals, it is important to understand that the current study is only focused on commercial areas in the county, including the I-77 corridor. It is simply a start point for a possible land-use management ordinance.
If this study eventually morphs into a draft ordinance, there will be ample opportunities provided for public input, including public hearings on the topic. But at the moment, it is simply a study and nothing more.
