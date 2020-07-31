So much is being made about pro sports getting restarted since being shut down by COVID-19. I really could care less!
Far too many players “take a knee” and don’t or won’t stand for our flag or this country. If these players can’t support this great country, they can move to Russia, Iran, China, North Korea or some other country of their choice. Far too many of these players make more money than some small poor countries GNP. If you are a fan and go to these events you need to think about how much you pay for the tickets, concessions, parking, etc. The TV networks are making a fortune from sporting events. The fans can put a stop to it!
Ralph Walker,
Chesterfield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.