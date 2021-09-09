School officials in Tazewell County are taking another look at the possibility of developing an outdoor learning and sports facility for Graham High School. While this isn't a new development, as the idea of building a sports complex or related facility for Graham High School comes up from time to time, there is one key difference this go around.
The Tazewell County School Board recently ran a legal notice in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph seeking bids from qualified firms to provide planning and design services for the construction of an outdoor learning and sports facility at GHS. While that doesn't mean the project is set in stone, it is a big step toward the planning and potential development of such a facility.
The idea for the project is still in its early stages, according to Tazewell County School Superintendent Dr. Christopher Stacy.
“While we are certainly in the infancy of this project, we also would like to look at the total area adjacent to GHS to ascertain the possibility of a future sports complex there, namely a football/soccer field,” Stacy said. "Right now, our priority is outdoor learning. The board has not set any sort of timeline on this project; again, we are simply looking to see what could be done in this area to better accommodate our students.”
In terms of learning, Stacy says the school system is interested in exploring different ideas that would allow for classes to be outdoors and students to be separated while also being in an area conducive to learning for certain classes.
Another of the ideas the school board has heard is to turf Graham High School’s practice field.
“This would allow for year-round usage of that field, weather permitting, for outdoor activities to include outdoor learning and after hours recreational usage by our school system and the community,” Stacy said in the earlier interview with the Daily Telegraph.
At this point, it is clear that the school system is simply in the early, exploratory stages of such a project.
It will be interesting to see what, if any, viable concepts for the facility emerge from the design bids being sought by the school system and where the idea goes from there.
As always, one of the biggest questions that looms is whether or not Graham High School will continue to play football at Mitchell Stadium. The issue of Graham playing football at another stadium, or building their own football field, is an issue that flares up from time to time, often creating division within our community in the process.
We can't imagine the G-Men playing at another stadium, but that doesn't mean the school system can't explore the idea of building their own sports complex or an outdoor learning facility.
For now, it's just a matter of waiting to see where this latest study goes.
