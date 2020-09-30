I tried to watch a NFL football game a couple of weeks ago, but it was a rather painful experience.
For starters, it was the Patriots without Tom Brady and the Seattle Seahawks. But you had an entirely empty stadium. There were a couple of fake, cut-out cardboard fans, sitting in a few of the seats at the stadium. But the worst thing was the non-stop, fake crowd noise.
In a real game, the crowd will go from loud to quiet to noise levels that are somewhere in between. The fake crowd noise was non-stop and monotonous to the point of being highly annoying.
I know it is 2020, and you can’t have fans in attendance due to the pandemic, but I’m not a fan of the fake crowd noise.
I had to stop and ask myself why I was even wasting my time trying to watch this game.
After all, the NFL is seemingly doing just about everything it can nowadays to alienate itself from its fans.
But, in one bright spot, the league does actually have an interesting storyline going on this year.
No, I don’t think the game is fake, at least not yet. But there is fake crowd noise, fake cut-out cardboard fans and now storylines, just like a bad episode of a Monday night professional wrestling show.
That storyline is Tom Brady, the man who arguably is still the face of the NFL. He left the Patriots. He has a new team. But can he win again and can he make his new team — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — great again? He even has Rob Gronkowski along for the ride.
At this point, I’ll admit that I kind of hated Brady, and the Patriots, for years.
The reason is simple. He is like an ageless machine. All he did was win. And win, and win again. Year after year, it was like a bad rerun. The Patriots go all the way to the Super Bowl, and they win — Super Bowl after Super Bowl.
Nobody should be perfect, after all, and Brady and the Patriots just got a little old after a while.
But now that Brady is with Tampa Bay, along with Gronkowski, I’m more inclined to tune in and support Brady and the Buccaneers. Well, maybe. The game has gotten so darn political in recent years, and things have only gotten worse this season.
Fans are fleeing from the sport in large numbers, and ratings are down. Not just for the NFL, but also for the NBA and other leagues that are putting politics and social issues above the actual sport.
You know what I’m talking about. Those players who are refusing to stand for the National Anthem and our flag has been a problem for several years now. And it has only gotten worse in the year 2020. For whatever reason, these athletes don’t think their actions are disrespectful to our veterans, our brave men and women in the military and the family members of those war heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country and our great flag.
At this point, Tom Brady may be the only person that can save the NFL from itself. I’m actually rooting for him again. And the Buccaneers — well, as long as they don’t get too political on me. If they do, I’ll turn the channel.
So, Mr. Brady, the future of the NFL may very well be resting upon your shoulders, and what decisions you make in the days and weeks ahead. I would encourage you to choose wisely.
Sports are an arena for escapism. It’s not a realm for politics.
At this point, unless Tom Brady can convince me otherwise, I don’t really have any plans to watch a lot of NFL games this season.
I don’t have to watch football, or basketball for that matter.
There are many other things I can be doing instead. And there are other things to watch on television as well.
If not, I’ll cut the television off, and read a good book.
A few weeks ago, I set a new personal record. I read a 300-plus-page book in less than a week.
It was a good book, and a refreshing experience.
And there were no politics to be found within those 300 plus pages.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
