The infant smiled while waiting in line with Mom. He was dressed in a matching orange ensemble that bore a nod to Tigger. Hey, who doesn’t like Winnie the Pooh and his friends — especially at Christmas?
I expected the 4-month-old baby to begin crying at any time. The row of carts was moving slowly toward the cash registers.
Patience is not my virtue, and so I don’t necessarily expect to see it in an infant.
Instead, the little one continued to coo and kinda grin. He knew something special was in the air, as did everyone at the event.
•••
Last Tuesday, the spirit of Christmas was in the air at Walmart in Bluefield, Va.
It’s not the site where we typically host the Community Christmas Tree party, but nearly two years of COVID have made our lives anything but typical.
Last year we realized we could not hold the party as usual. No one wanted to risk the spread of the illness among hundreds of partygoers and volunteers.
However, because we knew the need was still great in our community, a new plan was put in place.
Participants registered online with necessary documentation. Then, they attended a shopping event at Walmart where they received a voucher and picked out their own children’s toys.
It wasn’t quite as festive as a party with Santa and live music, but it provided the opportunity for kids to have toys and gifts at the holiday.
•••
With one year of the new alternate format under our belts, I think everyone was a little more comfortable at last week’s shopping excursion.
The voucher system again worked perfectly, and parents seemed incredibly happy for the assistance in purchasing Christmas toys for their children. A few moms were near tears when they learned they had $70 to spend for each child — tax free, too, since the charitable organization is non-profit.
There was also a new feature at this year’s event. The Rotary Club of Bluefield manned a free gift-wrapping station for the parents.
It was wonderful to see the number of Rotary members who volunteered and excitedly wrapped gifts throughout the day and evening.
•••
The Bluefield High School basketball team — long-time volunteers at the party — were also in force at this year’s event.
Under the direction of Coach Buster Large, the boys took on a variety of tasks — helping parents shop in the toy aisle, bagging at the registers, helping with the gift wrapping and carrying bags of toys to cars.
One special, flashbulb moment from Tuesday came when I looked up from the registration table and saw two basketball players rolling brand-new bicycles down the aisle toward the check-out line.
Teens helping families.
Neighbors helping neighbors.
The community coming out in support of its own.
Yes, that is the spirit of Christmas.
•••
A few days after the shopping excursion, the community came through once again.
The $40,000 campaign goal was met, and exceeded.
The donations to the campaign are also representative of its special place in the hearts of those who contribute.
Everyone who gives shares a generous, common goal.
No child should go without at Christmas.
•••
For decades, the Community Christmas Tree campaign has kicked off around Thanksgiving with a front-page story accompanied by a historic, iconic drawing.
The image shows a girl and young boy in a scene of poverty with a pitiful Christmas tree and no gifts underneath its branches. The girl tells the boy, “‘Ats all right Jimmie. Maybe he’ll come nex’ Chris’mas.”
It is this drawing that spurred the program’s affectionate nickname — “Little Jimmie,” an event that has been part of the Bluefield community and surrounding areas for 104 years.
It is my hope that compassion and generosity will continue to be at the heart of our region’s Christmas spirit.
Little Jimmie deserves a bright future.
