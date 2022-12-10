The long-time (105 years and counting) Community Christmas Tree, aka the “Little Jimmie” party held annually here in the Summit City is coming closer to its annual monetary goal and with less than a week remaining, organizers are preparing for the Yuletide shopping day at a local department store. This celebration is a heaven-sent blessing orchestrated by human hands in the local area as it has been for more than 10 decades now.
Daily Telegraph founder Hugh I. Shott, Sr., not long after the end of World War I, first put forward the idea of a Christmas aid program for children whose parents/families had virtually no money to provide treats, much less toys, for the special day. The idea took hold and soon the first generation of kiddies were pleasantly surprised by kindness which brightened their lives.
It was — and likely is — a time when many younger (whatever that means today) children had no expectation of any extra provision at Christmas. In my own family, especially on Dad’s side, there was scant funding for even the necessities during the year. They got by on the farm by selling eggs, meat and produce to mining families in Gary Hollow or earlier in the Pocahontas area. With the rise and fall of sales came the rewards for helping.
Daddy would get either a Baby Ruth candy bar or a nickel every other Saturday. My aunt Lucy and Uncle Jerry combined to put together the package of goods for sale and sometime between 4 a.m. and daylight the one-truck caravan would head toward the coal camps. Before that, Mr. Jim Whittaker, the patriarch of the group, put all he could on a horse with saddle bags and then he held a basket on each arm leaving before daylight from Horsepen to Pocahontas.
I have heard stories about how by the time he got to town, his arms were too tired to move and he had to have a friendly passerby or two help him set the baskets down while he waited for the circulation to return. Now, that was in warm weather. In the winter months, there were times he was nearly frozen to the saddle by trip’s end. It was a living, but barely.
You can imagine that children from such families had no real hope of a bounty under the tree. It was not all despair, of course, because there was a bed, food, decent clothes (with patches here and there), heat from the fireplace, and plenty of love to go around. Those are Christmas gifts that my family and yours have no doubt treasured above all others during our own lifetimes.
Still, when stores started keeping toys on shelves all year long and not just in December, the children took notice and their expectations rose even when family finances did not always keep pace. Many older readers can recall in downtown Bluefield when businesses did not have toy sections until Christmas season and then usually set aside part of the basement or lower level floor to set out dolls and cowboy equipment and electric trains, etc., for display. How wonderful it was to see — sometimes even in the big windows out front near the sidewalk.
For those who could only look, the Community Christmas Tree often stepped in to help Santa Claus with some truly delightful gifts. Believe me, and I have seen this over many years of being able to be part of the program, these presents have saved many a tear over the years.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph remains the driving force behind this outstanding program, with all the necessary help coming from legions of readers and supporters of children from all over Four Seasons Country. Countless thousands of donors have faithfully provided funds. Somewhat like a military sacrifice, these citizens have given money to help youngsters they have never met and likely never will. It is the absolute definition of the Christmas Spirit.
On the other side of the coin, so to speak, are the other “essential” members of the effort. Volunteers all through the years, a long list of selfless citizens has done whatever has been required. The newsroom would be virtually empty on Tree Party days as employees took time to help set up, keep up and clean up the area. From the old days of using downtown buildings such as the Municipal Building or the Granada Theatre or Ramsey Street School to the more modern days of the auditorium or Bluefield State facilities, hundreds of bags annually have been given out thanks to buyers, setters-up, taggers and runners.
Help has come from all over in addition to the paper’s people, local teams like the Bluefield High basketball and cheerleader groups, heavy lifting logistic teams such as the Cole Harley-Davidson workers, and others. Entertainment with local and regional celebrities, the Swing Kings from old WHIS-TV, and scores of others have all done their parts.
Bluefield City employees including the town crew and police department, among others, have long been generous with their efforts and city government has been so cooperative.
As always, the givers have been blessed as much or more than the receivers.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
