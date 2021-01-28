When I received my $600 stimulus, the first thing I did was pay off my credit card bill. I try to pay it off regularly so I don’t have to keep paying interest, but it was nice to clear it off. I had some money left over, so I bought a couple of items locally and used the rest to pay off some other bills.
I know there’s a debate going on in Washington D.C. about whether to send out another $1,200 in stimulus funds. I’ve been doing all right, but I’ve been able to keep working while folks in other sectors have seen their jobs either get cut back or evaporate completely. Some businesses are doing OK while others are struggling to hang on. This pandemic can’t end soon enough for everybody.
I’ll try to patronize local businesses again if that extra $1,200 become available, but I’ll save some for that enviable rainy day. Unexpected expenses pop up as surely as mosquitoes and ticks appear when spring arrives. My washer and drier might be edging toward needing to be replaced, and there are always unexpected expenses when you own a car. A few weeks ago, I had to buy a new tire when I got a flat in the town of Tazewell; of course, I ran over a nail in just the right way to ruin it. That was about $100 gone with one bill.
So I won’t be buying a $1,000 stereo system system or a samurai sword anytime soon. I might get some new compact discs and some new clothes, through. And I might finally get a decent pistol that mechanically inept me can handle. Of course, I’d buy the pistol locally instead of going online to buy one. I’m still old fashioned when it comes to some purchases. I want to see the item, pick it up and decide if it looks as good as it did in the pictures and feels right in the hand.
I know a gun will come with expenses such as maintenance–I’d want a good cleaning kit– and ammunition, and I’d like to visit a gun range once in a while so I can fire it. Firearms have recreational uses as well as defensive ones, but everyone around here knows that.
I might break down and get a sword, too. I would want what’s called a battle-ready sword, meaning it could actually be used. Those are different from the cheap wall hangers that would break if you tried to use them in any way. Maybe I would get a modern “tactical sword” that’s an up-to-date version of classic weapons or I might get a reproduction of one. Good swords can cost hundreds of dollars, but I don’t think I’d spend all of my stimulus money on one.
Another possibility is a metal detector or an upgraded computer. My sister, Karen, has been telling me that I need a bigger television even though I’m content with the one I have now. Maybe I could get one of those “smart” televisions.
Artwork is yet another possibility. I have a nice collection of paintings by local artists, but few of their subjects are things you would want to hang in your living room. One is of Mothman and another is of a slimy creature emerging from a swamp. I’ve told more than one person that folks might think my interior decorator was Morticia Addams. I do know about some paintings that I’d consider if I get that stimulus money.
One way or another, most if not all of that stimulus money will be spent locally if I’m lucky enough to get it. I don’t trust online shopping 100 percent and I just feel like I should contribute to the local economy. Maybe some local metalworker makes swords, which would be nice. I could donate to some local charities I like as well. The money would still stay in the community and benefit it.
I’m not going to count on that stimulus money with all the turmoil in Washington right now, and I’m not going to actually spend extra money until some stimulus funds end up in my bank account and I’ve got the receipt to prove it. That old fable about not counting your chickens before they hatch comes to mind, and I think it applies to stimulus checks, too. Don’t count on that money until it arrives.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.