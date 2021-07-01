About a year ago, I can recall times when afternoon traffic at the spot where Interstate 77 and Route 460 intersect was almost a trickle. I immediately noticed a change last Friday while I was waiting for a Christian motorcycle club to arrive at the West Virginia Tourist Information Center near Princeton. The riders were running a little late, so I found a shady spot and waited.
And I quickly realized why they might be late. The traffic coming on and off the highways was pretty heavy; in fact, it was the heaviest traffic I had seen in months. I can remember when there were so few vehicles on the road, the sight brought to mind zombie disaster movies. Now the sight brought forth crazy traffic scenes in comedies.
I’ve never cared for driving in heavy traffic and I usually avoid traveling during holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July because it seems to me that my fellow motorists get a bit crazy. They speed when it plainly won’t do them any good and they execute dangerous lane changes in a bid to get further ahead.
I recently decided to visit my mom for the weekend. I usually get on I-77 in Princeton, but I immediately hit a traffic jam and decided to pull off at the welcome center. I soon learned that an accident was being cleared up, so I called mom and let her know I might be late.
Well, the traffic was soon moving, so I got on the highway and headed north. The going was slow at first with the traffic backed up for miles. Eventually, the formations loosened up around Camp Creek and we all started moving at something like a normal pace.
Despite this improvement, there were still motorists cutting into the slow lanes up Flat Top Mountain and roaring on ahead. I uttered to myself, ‘That’s not going to do you any good.” Well, I uttered something stronger than that, but I can’t repeat it here.
I smiled to myself when we approached the toll booths near Winterplace. The traffic had backed up again as drivers paid their tolls and moved on. The folks who had raced ahead were stuck with everyone else. Speeding didn’t do them any good.
The situation is just as bad when I drive south to my sister’s home in North Carolina. I have to be especially watchful when I pass through places where there’s a lot of highway construction underway; in fact, I can’t remember going through North Carolina and Charlotte when there wasn’t a lot of construction going on. One time I was about to change lanes when a car was coming onto the highway. I glanced in my driver’s side mirror and spotted another car roaring up the other lane. I stopped myself just in time.
I try sticking to the speed limit, but I often break it because I don’t want another car coming up my tailpipe. I’ve learned that traveling fast often doesn’t pay because you have to slow down when you approach a city or any other place where you hit heavy traffic. You might reach your destination about 15 or 20 minutes earlier, but I don’t think it’s really worth the strain.
My summer plans include a trip down to North Carolina for a family visit. My sister and brother-in-law, mom, both my nephews and their girlfriends plan to be there. I want to be there, and I know if I don’t show up, I’d better immigrate to Siberia. While I’m not looking forward to that long drive, it’s a sacrifice I’m getting ready to make.
Our summer vacations will be good if we curb our frenzied desire to get where we’re going as quickly as possible. I want to reach my destinations as soon as possible, too, but I usually do this by leaving as early as possible so I’ll have to time to deal with any traffic jams and other hangups. All my experiences tell me that pouring on the speed and taking chances won’t get me there sooner.
I plan to reach my summer vacation destination safely, and I plan to return just as safely. I’ll speed up and maneuver when necessary, but I’m not going to take crazy chances so I can get there faster.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
