Residents of Southwest Virginia who hope to cast a ballot in the closely-watched 38th Senatorial District special election still have time to vote early if they choose to do so.
The special election to fill the vacancy created by the death of the late Sen. Ben Chafin is set for March 23, but early voting and absentee voting is already underway.
The senatorial district is composed of all of Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Pulaski, and Tazewell counties, Norton City, Radford City, and parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties.
Republican Travis Hackworth of Tazewell and Democrat Laurie Buchwald of Radford are the only candidates on the ballot.
Early voting for the special election continues until Saturday, March 20. The last day to register to vote in the special election is Tuesday, March 16. Residents also can cast an absentee ballot in the race by mail.
In the past, a witness signature would have been required for casting an absentee ballot by mail in Virginia, but that mandate has been waived by the state due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The witness requirement was first waived for the June 2020 primary and then again for the Nov. 3, 2020 primary election to accommodate those voters who felt they could not safely have a witness present while completing an absentee ballot due to the pandemic. The rule is once again being waived by the Virginia Department of Elections for the March 23 special election in Southwest Virginia.
Now, according to the Department of Elections, those absentee ballots received that are missing a witness signature will still be counted. That has led to some on social media to suggest that waiving the witness requirement could open the door to voter fraud. However, area election officials don’t believe the change will cause any problems.
“I don’t know it ever did much to create a more secure election,” Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earl said recently of the witness signature requirement. “Some very elderly folks would forget and you would have to call them and tell them their vote didn’t count.”
The change doesn’t appear to be affecting interest in the election.
In Tazewell County, 225 people had already voted early at the registration office in Tazewell as of last week. Another 300 absentee ballots had been requested, of which 100 had been returned.
“That’s more than I expected early on for a special election,” Earl said of the number of early and absentee ballots cast to date. “They (special elections) are usually notoriously slow to start then pick up steam close to the election.”
The strong start to early and absentee voting is a sure sign of interest in the special 38th senatorial district election.
We anticipate even more ballots being cast in person by voters at polling precincts across Southwest Virginia on March 23
Everyone who resides in the 38th Senatorial District should plan on voting in this all-important special election.
