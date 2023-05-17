We gripe. We complain. We don’t like the state of our country, the state of our state or the state of our local community.
At least social media tells us so.
But does it have to be like that?
The boundless energy flowing into computers geared toward complaints and grievances could, instead, fuel an encouraging force driving good work, deeds and an attitude of constructive criticism that impacts our region in a positive manner.
Yes, it sounds naive — especially when it appears most of the nation is angry over politicians, policies and/or a particular left-leaning or right-supported cultural trend.
Yet, in light of continually low voting numbers, one has to ask if these strong-felt ideals — be they conservative or liberal — are expressed at the polls.
Early voting begins next week in Bluefield and Princeton municipal elections.
In Bluefield, incumbents Peter Taylor and Matt Knowles are being challenged by political newcomers Ashton Shaw and Ashley Carr.
Across the county in Princeton, five candidates are running for three seats on city council.
Incumbents James V. Hill, Dewey W. Russell and current Mayor David E. Graham will seek re-election against Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Voters will have the chance to meet these candidates at upcoming events, including one Monday, May 22, at the Bluefield Arts Center at 6 p.m.; and a second, for Princeton candidates, Tuesday, May 23, at 5:30 p.m. at the at the city municipal complex on Bee Street.
These local forums are a great opportunity for residents of the cities to learn about those candidates hoping to guide the municipalities into the future. What are the candidates’ plans? Their goals? Their motivation?
There are a host of such questions that should be asked by those with a personal stake in the upcoming elections.
Bluefield, Princeton and Mercer County, as well as the surrounding areas, stand at the precipice of prosperity. Many exciting economic development projects are on the horizon, but the momentum must be maintained.
We encourage those concerned about the welfare of our region to speak at the voting booth.
A strong vent on social media may not turn the tide, but a large turnout at the polls can do just that.
We ask our local residents to educate themselves on the candidates, and make the time to vote.
Municipal elections for both Bluefield and Princeton are on June 6.
Best of all, the races are non-partisan.
