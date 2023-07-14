Rising utility costs have been on ongoing cycle for years. The cost of electricity, water, telephone and natural gas keep going up.
Utility companies keep coming back to entities like the Public Service Commission of West Virginia and asking for higher rates to cover their costs.
Rate hikes impact consumers quite a lot these days. There are people getting by on minimum wage jobs and and the fixed incomes provided by monthly Social Security checks.
Lower wages and Social Security often don’t keep up with the cost of living. Prices at the grocery stores keep going up. The cost of keeping a vehicle, raising children, maintaining a home and obtaining medical care keeps going up.
And those electric and water bills keep going up.
Consumers increasingly face the dilemma of deciding whether to buy food or pay their power bills. Paychecks and government assistance won’t let them pay for both at once.
By law, the state PSC must conduct public comment hearings to learn about how rate increases impact consumers.
The hearings are held across the state and advertised in advance. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph ran an advance story several days before a public comment hearing at the Mercer County Courthouse.
Not very many people showed up July 12 for that hearing. Citizens could sign up to address the PSC officials including Charlotte Lane, chairman of the state PSC.
Around 30 people came to the meeting. Two consumers and three elected officials spoke and shared their concerns.
And what those five people said was all the PSC heard that evening. Lane said later that she wished more people would attend the public comment hearings.
Complaining about the rising cost of living is common. People talk among their friends and relatives about their high electric bills and other rising costs. Such talk might be a good way to vent steam, but it doesn’t solve any problems. The officials and corporate officers who need to hear these complaints don’t hear them.
People who cannot attend a public hearing due to work, illness or some other obstacle can still write to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia to share their concerns. They can also comment on the commission’s website.
Hearing from a handful of people struggling to pay their bills isn’t enough to sway government or corporate opinion. Small turnouts say that the public’s resigned to seeing their utility bills grow and grow unchecked. A lack of letters and online comments expressing outrage and worry do the same thing.
Griping among a circle of friends and family isn’t enough to stop bills from going up and up. The only way to increase the chances of the PSC denying a rate increase for any utility is to show how hard these increases are making it for people to live.
It’s time to fill these public comment meetings to overflowing. It’s time to head to the Legislature in Charleston and let elected representatives know that enough is enough.
