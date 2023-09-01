An uproar of barking from almost 100 homeless dogs could be heard all the way down Shelter Road early Wednesday afternoon when the Mercer County Animal Shelter opened its doors. Once again, the shelter’s kennels were literally full to overflowing. Some dogs had to be kept in cages stationed in hallways and other places.
The cat facilities were full, too. Felines stared from cages and even attempted to play with passersby looking through a glass door.
The animal shelter was on Code Red, which means that euthanasia might have to be considered. It was on Code Red last July, too. Adoption fees were drastically reduced and Grant’s Supermarket stepped up both times to pay adoption fees and offer vouchers for free pet food.
Such generosity and dedication helped a lot of homeless pets last July, but the shelter was full again a couple of weeks later.
The sad cycle continues. More kittens and puppies are born. There are no homes for them. Owners moving to new homes callously abandon pets as if they were furniture that didn’t fit in the moving van. Hungry dogs and cats starved for food and love wander Mercer County’s neighborhoods and countryside.
Yes, it’s a sad situation, and it’s all the sadder because it’s completely unnecessary.
Director Stacey Harman said that the only way to reduce the county’s homeless pet population is to spay and neuter dogs and cats.
Yes, it’s often hard to get an appointment with a veterinarian or the procedure is too expensive for owners, but the county is trying to establish a low-cost spay/neuter clinic. This would be a great asset.
However, a spay/neuter clinic is a great asset only if pet owners use it. Responsible owners get their pets altered, but others simply cannot be bothered.
That’s why Mercer County needs a spay/neuter ordinance.
Getting a spay/neuter ordinance doesn’t mean that hunting dogs, farm dogs or the dogs and cats of responsible owners will be arbitrarily seized and fixed. Mercer County’s deputies have enough to do already without seeking out unaltered dogs and cats. The department’s SWAT team won’t be kicking down somebody’s door because a Cocker Spaniel hasn’t been neutered.
A spay/neuter ordinance would not be aimed at conscientious pet owners.
It would be a tool that lets law enforcement address a problem like a female dog having two litters of puppies a year or a female feline having litter after litter of kittens — litters that will either join the hungry dogs and cats roaming the county or end up at the shelter where they will be fed and housed at the taxpayers’ expense.
Dogs and cats that don’t have a home starve, raid trash in search of food and face the tragedy of catching rabies. They suffer because they were born into a world that wasn’t ready to give them a home.
That’s why Mercer County needs a spay/neuter ordinance.
Yes, getting a spay/ordinance might not be popular, but action has to be taken.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter will keep going on Code Red as long as more puppies and kittens are born, and there will come a time when adoption drives don’t put enough dogs and cats into new homes. That’s when euthanasia will begin. The shelter’s personnel will have to make heartbreaking decisions.
Hopefully, that time for hard choices won’t come.
A county spay/neuter ordinance could make a difference. Now is the time to get one on the books.
