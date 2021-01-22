On the dirt playground at Oakvale School a bunch of kids gathered to play a game of marbles during recess.
The game is a simple one. Draw a circle in the dirt with your finger, each player puts a certain amount of marbles inside the circle then each player takes turns using a “steely” to try to hit marbles and knock them outside the circle. Any marble knocked out belonged to the kid who launched the steely.
Marbles are small round glass balls with all types of different colors and designs. They were coveted for their beauty and variations, so it was always fun to win them in the game.
The steely was, as the name implies, a small ball of steel, and kids got on their knees, hand on ground, cradled the steely in their index finger and used their thumbs to launch it, hoping their aim was true.
You could knock out several of other kids’ marbles with one shot sometimes.
But on this day a new kid in the area was up for a game and threw a handful of marbles into the circle.
He was pretty good apparently and started taking a lot of marbles.
But he wasn’t good enough and another kid wiped him out.
Things went okay until somebody told him the kid that beat him was actually a girl.
Yep, it was my Aunt Ebb, a tomboy through and through, even with short hair like a boy.
That did not sit well with the kid, and he said this “girrrrl” cheated by using a too-heavy steely and he tried to take his marbles back.
Big mistake.
With one quick move, Aunt Ebb’s fist found the boy’s nose and off he went, bloody and crying, to the principal’s office.
That’s how the story goes, and, knowing Aunt Ebb, I have no doubt it’s true. Nor do I doubt the punishment for the sock to the nose.
Back in those days, kids generally settled disputes on their own. Running to a parent or a principal was not routine at all. So from what I understand the principal didn’t say anything and the incident was over.
Needless to say, that boy never again messed with her, and nobody did who knew her. Maybe that’s why the principal said nothing to her.
I thought about that incident recently when I was reading a story about bullying, and how a bully always picks on someone who appears weak. That’s because bullies usually are, at their cores, cowardly. They are afraid to try to impose their will on someone they know will stand up to them.
They have a character flaw, a weakness in self-esteem and lack of self-analysis, that seems to compel them to have a need to boost their own egos by pushing someone else around, harassing another person into submission.
Submission only brings more bullying.
But as we all know, a bully sooner or later meets his, or in some cases her, match.
Aunt Ebb had no idea that boy was about to meet his match. She knew nothing about him.
She just reacted very naturally in her own usual fearless way and it did not matter who it was. She was not about to be pushed around.
I also always thought about that marble incident in church when the story of David and Goliath came up.
By all accounts, that boy was quite a bit larger than Aunt Ebb but it made no difference at all.
And I have no doubt that she could’ve also used a slingshot to sail a marble into his nose. A slingshot was one of her favorite weapons/toys, even when she was an adult. I saw her launch many cherry bombs high into the air using a slingshot.
The truth is, we all have our bullies in life, often not in human form but in our tendencies to be controlled by thoughts like emotions, impulses, greed or envy.
I have many times regretted not having a bag of marbles with me, just to remind me of what it takes to repel something I know could do me harm, and to reach down for the courage that seemed to come naturally to Aunt Ebb.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
