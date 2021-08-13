Samantha Perry’s column on Sunday, August 1, certainly did delve up memories from “the good old days.” I have surpassed six decades on this earth, so my perspective might be slightly different from a youth still in her 50s.
I remember the 1973-74 oil embargo. Miners were lauded for giving citizens an alternative fuel source, something other than imported oil from foreign OPEC nations. A few years later, I wrote a college paper about the conversion process of coal to a fluid energy (liquefaction).
As a coal miner, I can remember when only inspectors wore reflective striped mining clothes. I learned how to use a flame safety lamp to measure for methane gas and oxygen deficiency to become certified. Ample jobs existed for coal miners in Gary Hollow working for US Steel, or in nearby Coalwood and Caretta working for Olga Coal Company. Coal miners weren’t shamed by environmentalists for doing their jobs in those days.
Ask any underground miner if they have a memory of their coldest experience, and it may be working in a ventilation entry braving outside winter air entering the mine. Allow me to share my memory.
It was the winter of 1995-96, and I was working the “hoot owl” at the Buchanan mine near Oakwood, Va. The temperatures outside barely measured double digits that cold Sunday night/Monday morning as we boarded the elevator to ride down the mine shaft. An area of the mine had recently excavated into another ventilation fan shaft, vent shaft number 6.
Miners can attest that most areas underground are cool in the summer and comfortable in the winter. True, unless working near an intake ventilation shaft. Then, it can be downright miserable — working in frigid winter air drawn directly down the shaft from outside.
Ventilation controls had been constructed and the 6-vent fan had been started over the idle weekend to prevent any delays to scheduled production to make ventilation changes. Even though the fan blades were turned as low as possible, there was still ample cubic feet of air per minute (CFM) entering the mine. When production crews arrived on their sections, they realized immediately that there was no mine water, necessary on equipment for production. My shift foreman, Leonard Clarkson, contacted me and ordered me and my crew to head to 6-vent. I suspect he already knew what had happened.
As we neared the ventilation shaft, we felt the icy winter air coming down the shaft and spilling into the track entry, which also contained the 4-inch steel line providing mine water to production sections. Remember, outside the temperature was barely above zero. We knew immediately that the waterline was frozen, and our task would be to remove the frozen line and replace it with new insulated steel line.
A 20-foot joint of 4-inch pipe is heavy. Imagine our dismay after digging out our first piece from under the over-distributed gravel ballast provided between the track ties to fortify the track, and the frozen-solid mud and muck from the conveyor belt adjacent to the track in the same entry, to realize the weight of the ice-filled steel line. It felt like it weighed a ton as we lifted a piece onto a flat car to be hauled away.
I remember trying to avoid facing the air current for fear my eyes, shielded by safety glasses, would freeze, and my face would be frost-bitten. Soon, we were all shivering. We took turns getting out of the merciless air flow, but even then, the temperature was zero. It was the coldest I have ever been!
Outside that morning after my shift, I remember shivering while drinking hot coffee and writing my work reports with trembling hands. I shuddered as I showered. Once home, I quivered under the blankets in bed.
What is the coldest you have ever been? Embrace that memory as you endure the summer heat and humidity.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
