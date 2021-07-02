Being a rather shy kid, I always sort of blended into the background and rarely inserted myself in the conversations and actions of adults.
But this was one of those times, when I was 17, I found myself faced with the unusual dilemma of actually feeling compelled to intervene in what was so obviously a dangerous situation taking place with men much older than me.
I was working in Covington at the paper mill with my father that summer and we, along with his best friend Boots, stayed at a rooming house during the week.
It was a laborer job, just to make a little money before starting Concord in the fall.
After work we would often drive up Potts Creek to a little hunting cabin he and Boots had built on property owned by another of their pals, Willie.
On one hot evening, after we stopped and picked up a case of PBR, we drove to the cabin and Willie was there waiting for us after being told we would come.
Of course, the beer flowed and being kind of scrawny I was always behind these guys. Gosh, they could put it away.
In this highly language-sanitized version of a factual story, Willie said he had been given a nice .22 single shot rifle from a recently widowed woman he had “consoled,” and said it was the most accurate gun in the world.
Daddy shot a few cans off a stump and said that, yep, he could hit about any part of that can he wanted to.
Well, Boots wanted to shoot it and could not hit a beer can at all, telling Willie daddy had knocked the site off a bit and Willie told Boots, “It ain’t the gun, it’s the man shootin’ it.”
An argument ensued, mostly in jest of course. In that world, you learned quickly how far you could push a man with poking fun. And Boots was not a man anyone wanted to push too far.
So Willie finally said that, to prove his point, he would get an empty box of .22 long rifle shells, hold that small box between his thumb and index finger, rest it on the stump and ask daddy to hit the orange price tag from about 60 feet away.
I thought he was joking, and I think Boots did too. But then by gosh Willie got the box and did exactly as he said he would. Daddy placed a bullet in the rifle and started pacing off the distance.
Both he and Willie were as calm as could be, and both had put away I have no idea how many cans of PBR. So I thought they would stop at any moment and burst out laughing.
Well, they didn’t.
At this point, I realized they weren’t joking. I didn’t know what to do. There Willie was, his hat tilted to one side, his belly resting against the block, an unfiltered Camel dangling from his lips. I could picture him looking down and seeing his finger blown off and saying, “Aw, shucks.”
Should I stop it? I was probably the soberest one of the bunch, but I didn’t even know that for sure. It was one of those times when I wanted to say, “Okay, boys, this has gone far enough. Time to settle down and come back down to earth before somebody gets hurt.”
But I didn’t say anything. I couldn’t say anything. I was paralyzed with fear, and, surprisingly, with excitement as well. I realized that I wanted to see him do it. I wanted to see daddy try to shoot that tiny orange price tag, clutched within less than half an inch of Willie’s thumb and finger.
Daddy, in a standing position, put the rifle to his shoulder, closed his left eye and took aim. Boots and I didn’t move a muscle. Willie blew out smoke from his nostrils and, as best as I could tell, held his hand steady. It seemed as if the world stopped in that few seconds. I couldn’t hear the birds sing or the leaves rustle in the breeze.
“Pow!”
Daddy lowered the rifle as Willie calmly looked at the box.
“You shot over in the woods or somewhere,” Boots said. “I knew you wouldn’t try it.”
Daddy just grinned. Willie got up, walked over and showed Boots the box. It had a perfectly round hole right in the center of the price tag.
Yep. The entire incident was downright crazy. But it was one of those impromptu, once-in-a-lifetime moments that combine fear and excitement to the point they are perfectly balanced.
Well, considering Willie did not lose a digit.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.