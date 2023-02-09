Many years ago before the internet and laptop computers ruined everything, I’d eagerly watch the weather forecasts whenever they promised snow. and I mean heavy snow that promised to smother the roads and close down the schools.
Heavy snow equaled closed schools and a day of building snowmen and riding sleds.
Later it meant digging out cars and shoveling sidewalks, but it was still a day away from school.
That trend continued throughout my middle school and high school years and even extended into college when heavy snow closed down the Marshall University campus.
Except for perhaps studying a little more or polishing up an assignment, we couldn’t do any schoolwork.
Whoever really invented the internet had not gotten around to it yet.
Laptop computers didn’t exist and neither did cellphones. Today’s teens think of those days the way I think of stone tools and smoke signals.
Snow days off from school kept happening right into the 21st Century.
There were instances of students attending classes via computer, but it wasn’t a common practice. Days off due to snow happened at least once while I was attending Concord University. I had a computer, but I used it for writing essays and research. Online classes were not an option and I was grateful for that.
This all changed when COVID-19 reached the West Coast and started working its way east. Suddenly, entire school systems were being shut down to slow the virus’s spread and classes were being suspended. Schools were going to be closed for more than a couple of days, so something had to be done before entire school calendars were wiped out.
Today’s technology was the answer.
The steps were halting at first, but eventually students had access to laptops and other devices, internet hot spots were established and teachers were trained about how to hold entire classes over the internet. How effective these online classes were is still being debated, but school managed to continue.
Last week, I started wondering if this new online classroom technology spelled the end of snow days. If students and their teachers can get online, they can hold class. Teachers could teach from their living rooms or kitchens while students participate from the living rooms or bedrooms. The technology that worked during the pandemic would work just as well when snow clogs the roads.
I soon learned that the technology works only when all the pieces are in place. Winter weather isn’t predictable, so a forecast that promises only flurries in the morning can change to near-blizzard conditions if even one factor hundreds of miles away like wind or temperature changes even a little bit. Thanks to this unpredictability, administrators don’t always know when to send internet devices home with their students. This is possible when a forecast predicts heavy snow, but these warnings don’t always arrive in time to make a decision.
Mercer County Schools have had two old-fashioned snow days so far this year and one “reimagined day” when students had classes over the internet. Not every student has reliable internet access, so classrooms at home don’t always work.
I know classroom time is important, but I’m hoping that snow days don’t disappear entirely. When I was a teacher, I looked forward to snow days as much as the students did because it meant a break. Classwork tires out both teachers and students. A break is always welcome even when it’s only for a day. I remember one day when I had a hard time sleeping. I got up, got dressed and wearily prepared for the day while listening to the radio. It had snowed last night but the parking lot was clear, so I was sure that schools were open. The announcer started listing the closed county school systems. Suddenly and to my delight, he listed my school system.
I hope kids will still have that joy despite our advancing technology. Sometimes, you need to have a day off and make a snowman.
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.