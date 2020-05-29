The argument still goes on in my family about who was the best shot with a firearm.
As in any ongoing family issue, plenty of opinions abound, with particular incidents pointed out to back up claims.
The friendly, fun controversy popped up again over the Memorial Day weekend when my nephews visited for a family get-together. One of them very innocently asked if it were okay to shoot guns here.
Well, I thought he was joking at first. After all, “here” was at my grandmother’s home place on Pigeon Creek and, out in the country here, we take having the freedom to target practice in our backyards for granted.
He had purchased a new 9mm Glock and wanted to fire it, which he cannot do where he lives. Firing guns is illegal because it’s inside city limits, of course.
So he was delighted to learn of the freedom here in the county to do that, as long as it is done safely.
Most of us grew up with guns and learned how to shoot and handle them responsibly at a relatively young age, and we do take that for granted as well.
While he was trying to hit some empty Coors Light cans and having little luck (I think the air from a bullet passing by blew one of them over), he stopped for a few seconds and looked at me and asked a question.
“Do you know what I would do if I lived here?” he asked.
Before I could guess, he said, “I would do this every day, every day. I can’t do it all where I live.”
And I could tell by the look on his face that he meant it.
Both nephews shot and shot, actually at some point hitting a few cans. Well, that may have been with my 12-gauge I brought out for them to try. They both liked that.
But then my brother started talking about the best shot in the family.
I think he said it was Cousin Chuck who sat on the front porch at my grandmother’s house and shot a little yellow bird (no, I don’t condone shooting yellow birds, or any non-game bird, but this was during a different era) off a power line across the creek, about 100 yards or so away.
And he did it with a .22 rifle, not a high-powered one with a scope.
I liked that shot, but I also knew my Cousin Garfield was one of the best shots ever. He was also quick and could jump a pheasant and shoot it out of the air in a split second. Just instinct.
Cousin Joe’s name always pops up as well, an unbelievable shot he made deer hunting.
But I am not going there because, well, it was not a deer he hit. Let’s just say that everyone was okay, after a little time passed.
Of course, my father made the best shot ever, putting a .22 bullet through an orange price tag on an empty small box of .22 shells at about 75 feet away. I won’t go into the details of that either or even mention where the box was or who was holding it, but no one was hurt. Yep, just like out of the Old West.
Aunt Ebb also was an excellent shot. I can’t recall any particular shot she made that stands out. I just remember her hitting about anything she aimed at. She could also spit a mouthful of Beechnut tobacco juice and hit a target on the ground around her.
Yes, I know. Some people may read this and frown upon much of it, and I understand.
But it is the truth.
And keep in mind this was during a time when most people really were responsible, even if they did something that may not have been advisable. It was never like a bunch of drunks out doing foolish things with firearms. Even if they were drinking, they knew how to handle alcohol and seemed to always have the presence of mind to use caution and be in control.
I guess the bottom line is that we sometimes take our freedoms for granted and my nephews reminded me of that.
But with that freedom comes responsibility and I value the fact that most of my family who I was around growing up took individual responsibility very seriously.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
