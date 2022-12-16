Shopping: “the action or activity of purchasing goods from stores.”
Let’s be on the same page when defining this word because I want to make it clear I have nothing against shopping. In fact, I often enjoy going into a store and purchasing goods., especially if that store sells groceries, TVs or sporting goods.
That is not the type of shopping I will be referring to here because when I go into a store I do so with the sole purpose of buying things. Otherwise I would not go in.
Not only that, my purchases will be decided rather quickly and when I have what I want I will leave. it is as simple as that.
I am referring to the “shopping” I first experienced as a small child when accompanying my mother to Murphy’s Department Store in Princeton during Christmas shopping season, and watching her spend quite a lot of time walking around, looking, picking up things, placing them back where they were, and maybe not even buying anything.
Being a child, I thought that, well, what do I know? Must be some purpose. She probably saw flaws she didn’t like or decided it would not make a good gift.
What became so puzzling as I got a little older, though, was the fact that she seemed to be having a good time, always happy and paying no attention to the time, and it seemed to make no difference at all whether she found something she liked enough to buy. I was also amazed at her energy. She never seemed to tire, or get hungry, or even go to the bathroom.
It was not unusual for one of her sisters, who often took her on these Christmas shopping trips since we had no car, to finally find her and tell her it was time to leave, and said it sternly enough the spell was broken.
Time seemed to mean nothing to her. She was lost in a world I could not comprehend. Still can ’t.
But I enjoyed going because at that time a lot of shoppers jammed the streets of Princeton and Bluefield to shop, with decorations everywhere and Christmas music in every store
It was a “Silver Bells” era, Christmas time in the city.
Sorry. Don’t get me started. I have always loved the season and the decorations and the music, so I digress a bit from the topic, which is shopping.
Fast forward about 20 years to a Christmas shopping season, and I am sitting in a mall, bored, hungry and waiting for someone who said she would be ready to leave in 30 minutes and would meet me at that spot. Two hours had passed.
She finally shows up, happy, full of energy, and wants to stop at another store. She has one small gift in a bag. I am exhausted, completely spent.
On my quest for gifts, it did not take long to find some, several in fact. Just routine gifts, but something nice enough, I figured. It’s the thought the counts anyway, right?
How is it possible to spend two hours shopping and only purchase one little gift, I asked. She seemed to not understand the question and said something to the effect of, well, it takes time to get it right.
Whatever. I figured If there is such a thing as a shopping gene, I was shortchanged by fate.
I have in recent years diversified my shopping habits, especially for kids, and taken more time to pick out good gifts.
But I have been saved by online shopping, which is very fast. It’s like having that old Sears & Roebuck catalogue at my fingertips, quickly buying gifts at the push of a button from the comfort of home.
When shopping for others, the thought is indeed important, but must be followed by action, which is one reason the best gifts are those that someone has actually taken the time to make for you.
Yep, I still have that distorted piece of pottery my son made for me as a gift. I think it is a teapot, but it never mattered what it was.
All of the paintings my youngest daughter has created are hanging my walls. They are priceless.
Thought, like love, is more than just lip service. It is indeed action.
Just devoting time to do something for someone else is a gift in and of itself.
Speaking of action, my friend Curtis Croy recently read a column I wrote related to the Alfred E. Neuman caricature of Mad Magazine. He actually had a framable print of the character he had stored away for years. and found it and took the time to send it to me.
Thanks, Curtis. It is hanging on my wall at home.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
