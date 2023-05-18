Groundbreaking ceremonies and ribbon cuttings are always chancy events because they’re always outdoor events. Half the time the weather forecast delivers rain just in time for the big day.
I remember one ribbon cutting I covered years ago at Camp Creek State Park & Forest, one of my favorite places in Mercer County. This particular ribbon cutting ceremony was for two ecology-friendly outdoor toilets.
On that day, I found myself in the forest and in the middle of a rain storm. I half-expected rain because outdoor events attract rain.
Almost every time I’m involved in any outdoor event in any way, the weather forecast goes from sunny skies to rain. Sometimes it makes the jump from rain showers to thunderstorms. I’ve seen more than one event washed out thanks to heavy rain.
Those times when rain does fall are usually covered by sunny skies and heat. Tents are often erected at the future construction sites, so the weather becomes annoying rather than a hazard that creates soggy paper and wet cellphones.
Monday’s weather decided on rain just in time for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Timberwood Elementary School in Brushfork. It was raining when I arrived at the Brushfork Armory to a catch a school bus shuttling guests to the nearby site off Airport Road.
Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, warned everyone ahead of time that the site was muddy. She even had slip-on shoe covers ready for the guests when we arrived. I wore a pair of worn-out sneakers that I didn’t mind getting muddy, so I was ready.
Big tents were ready and I staked out a front row seat while our photographer, Tara Wyatt, got her camera ready. The guest speaker was Gov. Jim Justice and he was bringing Babydog with him.
Guest speakers for groundbreaking ceremonies are usually late because they tend to be busy people with more than one event or meeting on their daily schedules. And governors have to fight heavy traffic just like the rest of us. Gov. Justice soon arrived only a little behind schedule.
Rain fell while dignitaries addressed the audience and the ceremonial soil was shoveled to mark the elementary school’s beginning. New schools are important projects, so the weather wasn’t enough to kill any enthusiasm for Timberwood Elementary School. One lady remarked that she heard how rain was supposed to be a sign of good luck and prosperity in some cultures, especially if it’s raining during an important event.
When the ground was officially broken, there was the rush to speak with the governor and meet Baby Dog. Justice remarked with a smile that everybody seemed to be more eager to meet and pet Babydog than speak with him. Well, everybody loves Baby Dog. Every time Babydog’s at a local school, the children always line up to pet her. Nobody’s ever disappointed when Babydog appears at an event.
The fact that children in the Brushfork and Bluewell areas are getting a new school made a groundbreaking in the rain worthwhile. I’ve been to Brushfork Elementary and Bluewell Elementary, and I know they’re not in the greatest shape. A lot of work has gone into keeping those facilities operational, but they’ve reached the end of their usefulness.
Local children need a modern school if they’re going to get the best possible education, so it’s worth getting wet, muddy and dirty to make sure they get one.
There are times when progress calls on us to get wet and muddy. We can still find reasons to be optimistic even when the day is wet and depressing. Like I heard Monday, rain can be a sign of good luck and prosperity.
That’s especially true since the weather was so dry a couple of weeks ago, so I was ready to believe Monday in rainy good luck.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.