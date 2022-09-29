I’ve always been a fan of disaster movies. I can still remember what I call the Golden Age of Disaster Movies back in the 1970s, the first one coming to mind being “Airport” from 1970. That movie’s soundtrack gives me chills even today. In that movie, a suicidal man boards an airliner bound for Rome with a homemade bomb in an attache case, something that would be virtually impossible today.
Then there was “The Poseidon Adventure” from 1972, and in 1974 Hollywood gave disaster-hungry moviegoers “The Towering Inferno” and “Earthquake.”
Naturally, Hollywood sought more disasters for the big screen.
Tidal waves, killer bees, tornados and hurricanes all got their own movies. Oh, and then there were the asteroid and comet movies like “Deep Impact” and “Armageddon.”
Those movies are just as realistic – or at least somewhat based on reality – as the other natural disaster flicks.
Earth is truly in what amounts to a cosmic shooting gallery. We’re moving among huge asteroids, and there’s always a chance that one might score a hit.
Now that possibility of getting smacked by an asteroid is being taken as seriously as hurricanes and tornados.
Last Monday, a NASA spacecraft actually hit an asteroid to see if it could be nudged into a new orbit.
This spacecraft, dubbed Dart, was going about 14,000 miles per hour when it hit a small asteroid named Dimorphos.
Now scientists are waiting to see if this hit actually changed the asteroid’s orbit in any way.
It’s amazing that NASA’s scientists were able to score a bullseye on a target that’s about 525-feet wide and 7 million miles away.
The feat isn’t as dramatic as watching two super space shuttles blasting off in “Armageddon” or nuclear bombs being fired off, but it should be more effective.
From everything I’ve read, blowing up an asteroid would turn one big asteroid into lots of smaller asteroids coming down on our collective heads. Yes, those movies are dramatic, but never trust Hollywood to get history or science right. Screenwriters will pick the dramatic over the factual every time.
A spaceship about the size of a refrigerator saving Earth by diving into an asteroid just doesn’t offer the excitement of astronauts bravely landing on one, drilling into it, planting an nuclear warhead and saving the world just in the nick of time.
Ideally, Dart’s successors will be able to reach a threatening asteroid months or even years before it reaches Earth and then smack it just enough to make miss us.
I’m sure there will be plenty of drama in the NASA control room and at the White House as the spaceship or spaceships approach the cosmic threat and score a hit or hits.
More drama could follow as scientists determine whether Doomsday or Grim Reaper – surely they’ll give the asteroid an ominous name – has been shifted from its deadly path.
Last Monday’s test cost about $325 million.
That’s a lot of money, but not nearly what the country and the world as a whole could lose if a big space rock drops from the sky.
Space exploration might seem like a waste of money in a time of inflation and national tensions, but we’ve gained a lot from it.
A lot of the technology we enjoy today was started thanks to the Space Race.
For instance, today’s cellphones have more computing power than the computers astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins used when they went to the moon. and those cellphones and our precious internet uses satellites hoisted into orbit by rockets that NASA pioneered.
And I’m sure the precision NASA demonstrated when Dart hit that asteroid will have uses here on Earth.
I wonder what cool new products we’ll have thanks to a space refrigerator hitting a big rock.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
