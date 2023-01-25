There was a paragraph that really stood out in a book that I recently finished. The line in question referenced the dearth of common sense in our country.
I have been saying the same thing for some time now, and was surprised to see that a like-minded author added this observation to a nationally-released book. The problem isn’t necessarily new, but it seems as if it has become more pronounced ever since the year 2020.
Just a few weeks ago, I had to refrain from rolling my eyes after a comment someone made to me. It came from a point of pure political polarization, but it was still surprising to hear someone actually utter the words that were said. I won’t repeat the conversation here, and instead will only offer some advise.
And that advice is simple. It goes something like this — it’s probably best to avoid talking politics to people. Because political polarization is still a big problem right now.
I’m sure there are individuals out there (at least I hope so?) who are able to see a little bit of both sides, you know the middle-of-the-road, independent-minded person. But they aren’t necessarily easy to find nowadays.
Part of the problem is that people sometimes aren’t willing to seek out or read differing opinions or political viewpoints on many of the hot-topic issues out there. There is nothing wrong with adhering strongly to a particular political mindset, but it’s also prudent to at least try to understand other differing opinions as well — even if they appear downright irrational at first. There must be a reason why an individual is advocating for something that defies old-fashioned common sense. Right?
You would think that would be the case, but maybe the problem is that common sense doesn’t, in fact, get utilized anymore.
Still, even if you are let’s say a hard-right person, it doesn’t hurt to understand a little bit about how the left views the world as well, or vice versa. That way it is a little easier to communicate if you find yourself in an uncomfortable conversation with an individual who may fall into the politically polarized category.
Of course, social media is a big part of the equation, and a breeding ground for polarization and political disagreements.
Nowadays, if you want to get into an argument with someone about politics, Facebook is the place to go. Normally folks don’t hold back their viewpoints on Facebook, unless the dreaded Facebook Fact Checkers censor or restrict their comments.
I guess there is a lot of back and forth on Twitter too, particularly now that the platform has embraced free speech and less censorship. Still, at 144 characters or less, the political disagreements need to be a bit more condensed in Elon Musk’s new social media playground.
I guess it is easy to be rude, or to pick a fight with someone over politics, when you are doing so from behind the keyboard of your computer or the smaller digital keyboard on your cellphone.
But in real life it is a little more difficult.
So what exactly do you do when someone says something to you in the real world that is so completely nonsensical that you feel compelled to respond?
Well, the best thing to do is probably just don’t respond. Bite your tongue as they say.
If you can’t, then your next best move is to simply offer an educated response. Herein lies the wisdom of having a little bit of knowledge about both the political left and right. That way you can try to offer a middle-of the-road response with a bit of common sense sprinkled in for good measure.
And if that doesn’t work, well then maybe the person you are talking to isn’t ready to listen to reason. Further attempts at logic may, in fact, not result in a productive response.
At that point, it is probably best to just walk away and end the conversation.
Or just talk about the weather instead. Or something other than politics.
Maybe the last good movie you saw, or a favorite television show.
OK. “The Batman” was a pretty decent movie, wasn’t it? This despite its nearly three hour long run time.
Everyone likes Batman, right? And he generally doesn’t get very political. He just likes fighting with his fists and various gadgets.
Talking about television is probably a different story.
Come to think of it. As there isn’t much on television worth watching anymore, unless it is a rerun from years ago. But I guess that is an argument for another day now, isn’t it?
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
