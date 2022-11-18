I was covering a board of supervisors meeting several years ago in another area and the meeting was rather boring, as governmental body meetings can often be.
But business must be taken care of regardless so I was mostly daydreaming, with one ear focused on what the supervisors were saying so I would not miss anything important.
The county needed extra money so they were discussing raising fees on various county services, from use of sports facilities to decals.
One of the supervisors piped up and said he did not have a problem with raising fees, but they should be spaced out over time.
“We shouldn’t raise them all in one swell foop,” he said.
That or course caught my attention because he meant to say “fell swoop.”
I started laughing, but then quickly realized no one else was. In fact, it seemed I was the only one who heard what he said, and the supervisor who said it seemed oblivious to his mistake.
Obviously, I had to quickly contain my laughter or even a smile for that matter since everyone was so serious.
Well, I am sure all of us have experienced a situation where uncontrollable giggles hit us hard.
I hung my head, put my notebook in front of my face, did everything I could to repress or hide the giggles.
In the end, I had to get up and leave, go outside and let it out. But even when I went back inside I still struggled to control it throughout the rest of the meeting.
The reason I remembered the incident was because I was thinking about Thanksgiving get-togethers during my childhood.
On one occasion when Uncle Paul and Aunt Angum came to my grandmother’s house on Thanksgiving Day to eat, when he walked through the door I happened to notice something amiss with his pants.
I don’t know what material can cause this, maybe polyester, but the pants had apparently hung on a rack for so long there was a circle of wrinkles around the thigh area of each pant leg where they had been draped over wire rack.
To see this big man, with big pants, and those circles of wrinkles glaring at me, it, as they say, tickled my funny bone.
So the laughter from me was spontaneous and uncontrollable.
“What in the cat hair are you laughing at?” Aunt Ebb asked, with more than a slight edge of irritation.
Well, I couldn’t point to the circles of wrinkles since no one else either didn’t notice them or was reluctant to point them out to Aunt Angum since it was, during those days, her job to make sure things like that didn’t happen.
So I said nothing and kept laughing, with tears literally rolling down my young and innocent cheeks.
“What is wrong with you!?” my mother shouted.
All I could do at that point was run outside, which I did.
The problem was, I could not recover from it.
I stayed outside until it was time to eat and then I used all the inner strength I had to concentrate on something else, something sad, like when my first dog, Fluffy, was flattened by a car.
But as soon as I saw Uncle Paul, the circles of wrinkles overwhelmed be again and I had to bolt outside to let it rip.
“Boy, what’s wrong with you?!” I heard a chorus of people holler.
Somehow, some way, I eventually let the sight and smell of the food take over, and I ate with no more outbursts.
After the meal, though, I went outside immediately, knowing the giggles would return, and they did.
Funny thing is, to this day when I think about the swell foop and circles of wrinkles, I laugh, not a case of uncontrollable giggles, but often pretty darn close.
I have no idea why these giggles happen, but I think they do to all of us, and sometimes in embarrassing situations.
Fortunately, I made it through that Thanksgiving without a switch aimed at my behind.
I was thankful for that.
But I was also very thankful then, and and am thankful now, that of all the gifts human beings have been given, it is so reassuring to know that God gave us a sense of humor.
And I think he meant for us to use it.
