Before I begin this letter,I want to be perfectly clear that it is not meant to be critical of our health department employees who are doing what they can in this difficult situation with no leadership from this current Board of Health.
The headline in Tuesday (8/4/2020) BDT states “State of Disarray” which pretty much sums up the current Mercer County BOH in their response to our COVID-19 problem. That two of the department’s top leaders, (“the health department’s administrator retired, the health officer resigned...,”) with the “former health officer at the health department said she informed the state of issues at the department before her resignation Friday” (BDT, 8/4/2020), tells us that really serious problems exist.
Whatever the reason, their lack of leadership allowed a “State of Disarray” to develop and has led to these two officials leaving the health department. There can be only one necessary action and that is the complete BOH either resigns or is replaced with members knowledgeable of public health issues. We are fast becoming a COVID-19 hot spot and we can not afford to delay our response, so either our county commission needs to act or state health officials need to act. It doesn’t really matter who, just someone with the authority removes this entire BOH and appoints new members that know what to do in this medical crisis.
Thank you.
Bill Skeat,
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.