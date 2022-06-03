Yep, my mother’s freezer and the fridge part as well were time capsules.
That is how a freezer is described in a TV commercial, referring to putting things in that probably don’t belong in the first place then forgetting about them.
I grew up with that because my mother tended to want to keep many things that should have gone into the trash, from tiny amounts of fried potatoes to old meat that already had been in the fridge for too long.
It is surprising we never had food poisoning.
Gosh, actually we did once because my uncle had a country store and he sold us some tainted hamburger.
When I was growing up I often threw things away from the freezer because it would get to the point when you opened the door the darn thing was so crammed with who-knows-what various mysterious packages would tumble out into the floor.
And, yes, many of those items were difficult to identify.
Some leftovers in the fridge were tossed as well because it was usually in almost as bad a shape.
She was a good sport about it, saying she could remember growing up in the Great Depression and everybody saved everything so waste, especially of food, should be minimal.
I also heard that a lot from older relatives who remembered those days as children.
Wasting food is not a good thing and it’s great to make sure that is kept to a minimal, but I told her the Great Depression hand ended decades before and saving bits of old food was not only gross but also can be dangerous.
She was not a hoarder but food was one thing that could fit loosely into that category.
But people get set in their ways and have no great desire to change, so it became a habit more than anything else, and she struggled to bring herself to throw anything away that was edible, even small amounts.
I am sure those experiences with our refrigerator led to my tendency to do just the opposite.
My tolerance of some clutter in the house is probably about average, but when it comes to the fridge, that’s a different story.
Cleaning it out gives me a sense of pleasure, which, I am sure, is a carryover from growing up with such a messy one. I do not like to waste food, but I would never keep morsels or even leftovers for very long, especially considering they lose their flavor.
And everything in the freezer is usually neat and properly wrapped and even labeled sometimes.
After I left the area and ventured out into the world, one of the things I enjoyed doing when I visited my mother was to clean out her fridge and freezer because I knew they would be full of stuff that should have been tossed long ago.
Although would she tell me it was fine and not to bother, reality proved otherwise.
Thankfully, she indulged me and would always be talking, keeping me up to date on the comings and goings of family and friends, and always smiling and laughing while I was doing my work.
She was just so happy I was with her I don’t think she cared about what I was doing.
I was glad to cook for her too and she generally liked what I cooked, but I always made sure to praise her cooking and the things she made I could in no way duplicate.
The TV commercial about the freezer being like a time capsule is one of Dr. Rick’s “how not to become your parents” bits.
Obviously, that hit home but that was one aspect of my upbringing I was certainly not destined to duplicate.
But there were many other things about my mother I wish I could duplicate, including her servant’s heart and unwavering faith.
If she has a refrigerator in heaven and I am fortunate enough to get there, I’ll gladly spend an eternity keeping it neat, listening to talking and laughing as I do it.
And just like in this life, I know she will filled with joy to see her children, but this time not for just a short visit.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
