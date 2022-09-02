Anyone who remembers the 80s most likely either had a particular product, or knew someone who did.
It turned out to be a bit of fad (although I understand they are making a comeback), but I did regret getting rid of mine and would consider purchasing another. Maybe.
The product was the wonderful, comfortable, body comforting waterbed.
Yep, I had a queen size waterbed that sloshed my body to sleep every night.
For those who may have never tried one, and I guess there are many, don’t knock it until you do try it.
A friend of mine bought one and I sat on it to see how comfortable it was and immediately started swaying to the rhythm of the water, which was a little disconcerting. But when I stretched out on the bed, gosh, it was actually quite relaxing, almost like a massage.
Every movement of course is accompanied by a gentle up and down motion of the water.
I still wasn’t sure about it, though, and was concerned that my body moving with the water may disturb my sleep, but my friend told me not to worry, that I would get used to it quickly.
Since I already had a frame I just needed to get a platform to put the heavy plastic that holds the water on.
It took awhile, and as the water filled the plastic case, thoughts of a leak and flooding the room filled my head. I had heard it had happens, and even that people had drowned in the darn things, but I could not figure out how that could happen.
Gosh, if it leaks, the water just runs out into the floor.
Besides, I told myself, it’s just water, and any mess can be cleaned up.
The first night I slept on it I realized it was a little cold and since it was late summer I turned on the heater. Yes, they had basically a heating pad in the waterbed liner, like an electric blanket, and it was safe.
That heated liner was heaven in the winter.
On a bitter cold night, crawling under the covers was like entering a warm bath, and the heat was adjustable to suit you just fine.
If you are sleeping with someone, there is turbulence when they move, but very gentle and actually relaxing, like being rocked to sleep.
I had just a basic waterbed and I am sure there were fancier ones, but I really loved it.
Aunt Ebb hopped on it and laid down, but did not like it so much.
“This frazzlin’ thing is making me sea sick,” she said.
Unfortunately, I tended to move around and that made the waterbed too much of a chore.
Well, you have to drain all the water out and then refill it.
I think I did that a couple of times but then probably just got too lazy. I really don’t remember.
But I moved on, as apparently did the rest of the world, because the waterbed’s popularity sank, and not only because of the trouble to move it but also because of accidental leaks and, somehow, some way, a few people did actually drown, or so I read somewhere.
People always find a way to do the unthinkable.
A little research shows that a guy named Charlie Hall actually patented the beds in the early 1970s, and got rich before they fell our of favor. Well, he is coming back with a new line of waterbeds called “Afloat,” and they probably are much improved.
I am not sure I will get one and they probably are a bit pricey, but I expect they are far more than just a large plastic container and an unattractive platform.
Besides, as we get older sleeping comfort becomes more of a priority as a bit of stiffness sets in when we are inactive for a length of time.
It is hard to believe that when i was a teen I could camp out for a week on the banks of the New River and sleep on the hard ground, wake up and spring to my feet at full throttle.
I tried that again a few years ago. My back has yet to fully recover.
Maybe a waterbed would fix it.
