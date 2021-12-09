Holiday travel is taking off with more cars, pickup trucks and tractor-trailers on the highways. This year Christmas will take me down to my sister Karen’s home near Charlotte where mom, my nephews A.J. and Alex, brother-in-law Jimmy and others will gather for the annual event.
I always look forward to Christmas, but I don’t especially look forward to all the travel. Motorists get a bit crazy when they’re in a hurry to reach their holiday destinations. The general rule seems to be: Must go as fast as possible. Never mind the other vehicles sharing the road and don’t worry about the weather.
Conditions often lead to a situation I hate, and that’s being tailgated. It’s worse when you’re already well over the speed limit, but you can’t go fast enough for whoever is behind you.
Last year I took my mom down to Charlotte. The trip went well until we were going down Interstate 77 toward Camp Creek. We were in those curves at the bottom of the mountain. A tractor-trailer was right next to us in the slow lane, and a big pickup truck was right on my bumper. It was the worst possible spot to be tailgated.
I passed the tractor-trailer and finally got far enough ahead of it to switch lanes. The pickup rocketed ahead. I’m guessing that it was passing the 80 mph mark. A dangerous situation was created all because somebody was determined to go as fast as possible regardless of the conditions. If I can’t see a vehicle’s front tires in my rearview mirror, it’s too close.
Tailgating is something I see too often when I’m driving around the area; in fact, it’s almost every day. Usually the offender is about a car length or less behind another vehicle.
Another problem I often see is drivers refusing to adapt to the road conditions. For them, slowing down because of ice and snow is out of the question. The worst instance I’ve ever seen happened on I-77 at Fancy Gap, Va. The view is amazing, but so is the area’s fog. I’ve seen fog so thick, you can hardly see two or three car lengths in front of you. Despite this situation, cars and trucks fly by me. It’s still that grim determination not to slow down for anything and get ahead no matter what the risk.
This determination not to slow down happens at construction sites and accident scenes, too, when a lane gets closed down. Just the other day, I was going up Crumpecker Hill when I saw a sign warning that the right lane was closed up ahead. Long experience has taught me to get into the other lane as soon as possible.
And almost every time I do this, I swear that a lot of other motorists can’t read. They stay in the closed lane until the last possible moment, then try getting into the open lane. This always causes a slowdown.
If all drivers moved into the open lane as soon as possible, I’m sure there would be a shorter delay. I think other drivers get it into their heads that if they get in front of the line, they’ll get through sooner. All this does is snarl everything up and slow everyone down as two lanes of traffic try merging into one.
Everyone faces those frustrations called shopping and cooking when the holidays arrive, so we don’t need dangerous journeys to make the season even more stressful. I plan to watch the forecasts and plan ahead as much as possible so I won’t have to hurry on Christmas Eve. That means taking plenty of time to reach my destination and not having a list of last-minute items to handle.
Finally, I’m always watching for drivers going too slow and having trouble staying in their lanes. Those antics always suggest DUI to me, so I try to stay clear. I always see plenty of state police and deputies out this time of year, too; I’m not the only one watching for DUI drivers. Drivers trying to use cellphones or text are almost as bad.
If we take our time, plan ahead and stay sober behind the wheel, Christmas travel will be part of a truly joyous holiday season.
Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
