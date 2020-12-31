My parents divorced around the time I was born, but, perhaps miraculously, stayed on good terms.
I saw my father often, but every trip to his house was an adventure. He always had something for me to do. Watching him work in the family’s repair shop, playing with his Dalmatian which was about twice as big as me, or watching some of his favorite movies. And it didn’t hurt that he loved to get me gifts, especially at Christmas. I was always so excited to see him.
I didn’t even notice when he got sick.
My father had been diagnosed with cancer, unfortunately late. I’ve since learned the struggles my father went through with his disease. Desperate surgeries, unsuccessful treatments. He and his pastor became very close, especially as his condition worsened. He was not religious previously, to put it mildly. But by the early months of 2000, he went to church whenever he wasn’t in the hospital.
At most I supposed I noticed I wasn’t seeing him as much, but I had no idea he was sick. It was by design. Whenever I saw him he was the same as always. We would run around in his yard, he would ask me about grade school, take me wherever I wanted to go, and stand in the driveway to wave my mother and me off after every visit.
As the diagnosis got worse, my mom asked if he wanted her to tell me since he hadn’t. He said I was the last person he wanted to know.
•••
By the time fall began he had already started thinking about Christmas. He settled on three gifts: the new game Crash Bandicoot (my older cousins had loved it), a remote control car for me to drive around in his yard, and a red teddy bear since red was my favorite color. Those gifts were his mission for the year, and nothing would stop him.
Not long after making up his mind, another surgery was scheduled. In a gamble, the doctors had decided to remove the source of his cancer: his bladder. Against the advice of my mom, he agreed to the surgery. He said he didn’t think it would cure him. He just hoped it would help him see Christmas.
So they opened him up and sowed him back together hours later, missing some pieces. They released him to my grandmother who helped him hobble into her car outside. She had forgotten something in the hospital and went back inside to get it. When she came back, my father was wailing on the car horn.
She had only been gone five or so minutes, but my father had sneezed. It popped every single one of his stitches. They rushed him back inside, and he was bedridden for weeks. The operation wasn’t successful either. He has less time now than before. They said he probably wouldn’t make it to Thanksgiving.
But, finally he was released from the hospital, and the first thing he did was find a copy of Crash Bandicoot and asked my mom to bring me up for the day. My mom took me out of school the next day to see him.
He had his usual smile and energy when he gave it to me. It was still some months before Christmas, so he gave it to me as a regular gift. No complaints to me. I tore through every level I could, happy as I could be, but I would look over my shoulder and see my father laying down on the couch. All I thought was that he was tired.
I asked him if he wanted me to turn the game off and let him sleep. I could always occupy myself other ways.
He said, “No. I just want to watch you play.”
So I did for the rest of the visit. At the end, he waved good-bye to me and my mom like always from his driveway.
His health took another hit in early November. He had gotten back into the hospital and enlisted the help of my grandmother to get the remote control car. She wanted to pick it up, but he insisted going with her to make absolutely sure she got the right one. He walked into the RadioShack wearing a hospital gown in the middle of November.
With that acquired, I once again visited his house. My mom stayed with us that trip and watched me try to drive around my dad’s lawn. I drove it right off his front porch, nose first into the dirt. He pushed the car free with his foot, and I drove all around the yard with it for as long as I could. I would see my dad leaning on my mom to stand. I didn’t think anything of it at the time.
Days passed. Suddenly it was Christmas.
My father came to my house that Christmas morning. Only briefly. It had been snowing and our house was right off the side of Route 10. We had a gravel driveway, but he parked on the narrow sidewalk in front of our house. It wasn’t unusual, especially whenever someone wasn’t going to stay very long.
He slowly got out of his car and walked through the snow, up the steps to our front door. I was waiting for him as soon as he conquered the last step. In his hand he had the last gift: the red teddy bear. It was dark red and felt like silk in my little hands, small ruffles simulating fuzz all over it. I loved it immediately. To this day I’m not sure where he got it, what Herculean trial he might’ve overcome to get it in time. I only know what he told me.
“Merry Christmas.”
My father died in January.
•••
Whatever happened to Crash Bandicoot?
The Playstation my father kept for me, along with most of his stuff, went to my grandmother’s house in Charleston. I would play it when I visited her too, but more importantly the younger kids on my father’s side of the family would enjoy it whenever they could. Gifts are meant to be shared. She recently passed away as well, and now it’s anyone’s guess who has it. I know it’s beyond outdated in this fast moving world of technology, but I hope whoever has it treats it well.
The same goes for the car. Vanished into the air years later, left to live on only in photos of my, half-sized with sunglasses and five teeth missing. Such is the unfortunate fate of toys at Christmas. They usually don’t last.
But the bear? That bear had a life of its own.
I took it everywhere with me for years. Wherever it came from, it’s been everywhere between the Great Lakes to Myrtle Beach. Been strapped into at least eight different cars, and stitched back together more than its fair share after who knows how many fights with my brother. Its little plastic eyes saw almost everything mine did from a vantage point between my arms. I never even gave it a proper name. It was just mine.
I thought about taking it with me to college, but decided against it. Not out of embarrassment. I long ago made peace with that. There were just too many unknowns, and I couldn’t guarantee its safety. Instead, the day before I left for Concord University I propped it up nice and proud on my dresser. It had earned a comfortable retirement.
Sometimes it’s a hassle to go home because there’s just so many people I need to see. Every trip leaves someone wanting more of my time. But I always try to go visit my mom and all the animals that live in that house off Route 10.
I always want to see my mom, two cats, the dog, and my red bear.
— James Trent is a copy editor at the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at jtrent@bdtonline.com
