A deep south coalfield county is making a big, green move that will create jobs and new tax revenue for the region.
Delegate James “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, and Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, jointly announced last week that rural Buchanan County, Va., will soon be home to the second largest solar farm in the U.S. Appalachian Mountain range and the largest in Virginia’s coalfield region. The two lawmakers said the solar farm, a $100 million capital investment, will create 250 construction jobs and generate 60 megawatts of electricity.
The facility will be located near the town of Hurley, close to the West Virginia and Kentucky border on a reclaimed coal mining surface operation. The project will utilize approximately 700 acres and produce a minimum of 60 megawatts with the capability of expanding up to 75 megawatts. The company has a lease option of 1,600 acres of usable property for expansion, the two Republican lawmakers said.
The construction phase of the project will take 10 to 14 months and during that time 250 construction jobs will be created. The project also will generate a long-term tax revenue stream for Buchanan County while also providing the coalfields with an attractive renewable energy asset that many high-tech companies such as data centers are looking for, Morefield and Hackworth said.
The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors recently adopted a resolution and voted unanimously to support a county application for federal Abandoned Mine Land Pilot (AML) funds to assist with the project on behalf of Savion, LLC and Edelen Renewables, the two lawmakers said in their joint announcement.
“This is welcome news for the Hurley community, Buchanan County and Southwest Virginia,” Morefield said. “I have been working on this project for over a year and excited to see it come to fruition. This project will not only bring a much-needed economic boost to the region but will help us in our efforts to diversify the economy and attract new industries such as data centers to the Virginia coalfields.”
“Our coalfield counties must continue to make every effort to diversify the economy. I will strongly support our coal mining and natural gas jobs,” Hackworth added. “I will also make certain that we leave no stone unturned and will support projects such as this solar development so that Southwest Virginia can take advantage of every opportunity. “
Adam Edelen, CEO of Edelen Renewables, said construction on the solar farm is expected to begin 2023.
We congratulate Buchanan County on securing this important project.
Although Southwest Virginia will always be associated with our region’s historic coalfields, economic diversification is still a necessity for the deep south counties. As is an all-of-the-above energy portfolio that includes not only fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas, but also other renewable, clean energy initiatives.
The solar farm project is a big step in ensuring that we do have a local energy portfolio that is diverse and takes advantage of all possible energy sources.
