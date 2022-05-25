While popular social media forums like Facebook and Twitter may not be for everyone, they are still a great tool utilized by millions for communication and information.
Unfortunately, such social media websites also are frequent locations for scams. One of the newest social media scams out there involves postings and links to alleged government grants.
In West Virginia, the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division has received numerous calls related to bogus grants during the past few weeks, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. He says consumers have reported being contacted via social media from scammers who claim to be friends, family and others the consumer trusts — including even a link to a state Supreme Court Justice.
Scammers normally ask the consumer to send payment through a prepaid debit card or a wire transfer to receive the so-called government grant that never materializes.
“Consumers should not pay money in order to receive a government grant,” Morrisey said. “That is simply not how the process works and should be a red flag for anyone considering doing so.”
Morrisey recommends that citizens take the following steps to avoid falling for a social media scam:
Write down all necessary contact information for the alleged government agency giving the grant.
Do not give out personal information unless you can verify the identity of the recipient.
Look out for fake social media accounts with photos posing as friends and family.
• Be wary of anyone who uses bullying tactics.
• Be wary of anyone asking for payment via purchase of a prepaid card or via wire transfer. This is almost always a giant red flag indicating a scam.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808, or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.
Just because someone is contacting you via social media, it doesn’t mean that the message is legitimate. Please be alert for scammers and scams on social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.