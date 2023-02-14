Despite the wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain that caused traffic headaches Sunday afternoon and Monday morning, the month of February has been otherwise mild to date for the region.
Some people are loving the warmer temperatures, but others miss building a snowman outside.
Let’s use the weather of the last 48 hours as an example. It was cold enough for snow and sleet Sunday, but temperatures Monday climbed back into the 40s after an icy start to the morning, allowing for a melting of some snow. A high of near 57 is expected today.
Here in the mountains, February historically can be a difficult month, particularly in terms of cold and snow. In fact, it isn’t unusual to have snow on the ground on Valentine’s Day, or a winter storm bearing down on the region. That won’t be the case today.
One beneficiary of the milder weather to date has been area school systems, who haven’t had to use many snow days so far this winter.
Of course, with the rise of virtual learning, area school systems also have another way now of holding school even during periods of inclement weather. For example, in Mercer County, if school officials know in advance that a major winter storm is approaching, then students can be told to take their devices home with them. That in return allows for classes to be held virtually until the storm has passed and area roadways are cleared of snow and ice.
The school system is now using the term “reimagined day” to describe a virtual at-home learning day.
“Really, what it comes down to is if we know ahead of time if the roads are going to be really bad,” Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools, said. “If we know a storm is coming for sure, then we know to send devices home with our students because our younger students, our elementary students, don’t take their devices home every day. If we know ahead of time, we can go ahead and tell the principals to send the devices. When they’re young like that, it’s hard for them to keep up with their devices 100 percent of the time.”
So far this winter Mercer County Schools have had two old-fashioned snow days and one reimagined day when students had classes over the internet. Of course, not every student has reliable internet access, so classrooms at home don’t always work here in the deep south counties.
Although the forecast looks mild for the next couple of days, there is still plenty of winter left.
So area school kids may still see a traditional snow day or two in the weeks ahead.
For everyone else, it’s probably too soon to put your snow shovels away.
Remember, we can still see a blizzard in March, and a foot of snow in April here in the mountains. The aforementioned storms occurred in 1993 and 1987.
