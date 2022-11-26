Now that Black Friday is over, today is Small Business Saturday. It’s a chance for area residents to support the many small businesses that can be found in downtowns across our region.
Small Business Saturday, a day designed specifically for small businesses, began in 2010 as a way to help boost local economies during the all-important holiday season.This year small businesses across our region are once again counting on your support.
It is important to remember that small businesses are the backbone of most communities. They also bring foot traffic and economic growth to downtowns across our region.
Here in Bluefield, a number of businesses will once again be open today as part of the city’s Small Business Saturday promotion. If you make a purchase at a participating city business today, and fill out a provided raffle ticket, you will be entered for a chance to win prizes.
Area merchants, including the smaller locally-owned stores, are counting on the support of local consumers this holiday season.
This includes the many shops and restaurants that can be found across our region.
It is important for area residents to support these small businesses today and everyday.
Please remember to shop close to home this holiday season when it comes to finding those all-important holiday gifts.
It is likely that you will find many unique gifts for your loved ones at the many smaller, mom and pop-type merchants, that can be found across our grand region.
