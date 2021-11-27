Now that Black Friday is over, today is Small Business Saturday. It’s a chance for area residents to support the many small businesses that can be found in downtowns across our region.
Small Business Saturday, a day designed specifically for small businesses, began in 2010 as a way to help boost local economies during the all-important holiday season. This year, with all of the challenges associated with the ongoing pandemic, small businesses need your support more than ever.
It is important to remember that small businesses are the backbone of most communities. They also bring foot traffic and economic growth to downtowns across our region.
Here in Bluefield, a number of businesses will once again be open today as part of the city’s Small Business Saturday promotion, and residents who visit those stores today could win a variety of prizes ranging from gift cards to private showings at the Granada Theater. In Princeton, shoppers who support Mercer Street stores can bring their receipts today from the downtown stores to the Dick Copeland Town Square to be eligible for prizes from local merchants, according to the Princeton Times.
Area merchants, including the smaller locally-owned stores, are counting on the support of local consumers this holiday season.
This includes the many shops and restaurants that can be found across our region.
It is important for area residents to support these small businesses today and everyday.
With the 2021 holiday shopping season now well underway, area merchants — both big and small — are counting on your support.
Please remember to shop close to home this holiday season when it comes to finding those all important holiday gifts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.