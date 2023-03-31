In a perfect world, you wouldn’t have to remind motorists to slow down in a construction work zone.
Unfortunately, not everyone follows the rules of the road. Just last year, there were 800 crashes along highway work zones in West Virginia. Eight of those crashes were fatal and another 276 involved injuries.
That’s why state officials are cracking down — and rightfully so — on speeders and reckless drivers in work zones.
Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that extra law enforcement will be watching work zone areas closely in a proactive move to stop needless, and sometimes deadly, accidents.
Simply too many crashes are occurring in West Virginia work zones, according to Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston. He blames many of the crashes on distracted drivers, including those who are talking on a cellphone while driving.
“People need to pay attention and stop speeding in work zones,” Wriston said. “Distracted driving and speeding are the main causes of accidents. Put that phone down.”
All fines in work zones in West Virginia are doubled.
The National Safety Council estimates that 26 percent of all car crashes involve cell phones.
No one should be talking on a cell phone while driving through a highway construction work zone.
Wriston says the state is going to use “everything at our disposal,” teaming with law enforcement and the Department of Transportation traffic division to patrol work zones across the state, including right here in southern West Virginia. The goal is to have “zero fatalities in work zones,” according to Wriston.
All forms of technology will be used for the safety campaign, as well as traffic devices and a campaign to get the word out through the media, Wriston said.
Of course, the state can only achieve its goal of zero fatal crashes in work zones if motorists slow down and pay attention. Drivers must do their part.
All motorists should pay close attention to all signs and work zone flaggers. Never tailgate another vehicle in a work zone, and always obey the posted speed limit in work areas.
Highway work zones are dangerous for both drivers and workers. A distracted driver, including one who is talking or texting on a cell phone, makes the situation even more dangerous. Please hang-up the phone, and exercise extreme caution, when traveling through highway work zones.
