It was the possible, maybe, did-I-hear-it-right f-bomb that went ‘round the state, and nation.
In a live COVID-19 video conference briefing last Monday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appeared to speak one of the most profane of profanities.
Those of us in our newsroom were listening. And, yes, we heard it too. The incriminating words: “ … I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so only if they can f***ing follow the guidelines to keep West Virginia safe.”
Did he just say that?
Although we heard the words, we also immediately recognized that something did not sound right. Was this a technology gaffe or a public speaking blunder? Perhaps a stammering of one or two words that ultimately came out as a wrong one?
Something did not seem quite right.
Minutes after the statement social media went crazy.
Was Big Jim actually calling out those not practicing social distancing guidelines?
It was shocking, but also real and relevant.
Language evolves — it’s a constant that has paralleled our culture for centuries.
The old-time “Fare thee well” has transformed into “Good luck on your job interview Sweetie,” texted with a smiley face emoji.
The use of profanity, too, has certainly changed with the decades.
When I was a youngster, curse words were not accepted in polite society. Period.
By “polite society” I mean public interactions. Words sometimes dropped at home would never be spoken at the grocery story, at work or, heaven forbid, at church. There was an unspoken barometer of profanity, one whose ins and outs and rights and wrongs traversed a landscape of family and cultural norms.
Yep, Dad cussed — a lot. But Mom did so only rarely.
Dad’s choice words were usually directed at car engines he worked on during weekends. Underneath the body of a Ford Mustang, he would let loose with a series of four-letter words that could burn the ears of a hardcore sailor.
Mom did not approve. Especially if he dropped the ultimate profanity — the f-word. She would frown and glare, and Dad would look contrite.
Mom’s cursing was usually limited to a once-a-year-or-so “Dammit,” and that’s only when she was burned by hot oil sizzling off a frying pan.
During my teenage years I strove to be a good daughter — the perfect daughter.
In reality, I was by no means perfect, but, like many kids my age, I tried to live up to perceived standards. (It’s at this point where my sisters, if reading this, will interject with the words “Marsha, Marsha, Marsha!)
Yes, I was a phony of sorts, but it was all in the quest to give my parents a good impression of my adolescent self. I never spoke the “h” word in their presence, you know, that place where one could be eternally d*****.
Never said that word either, unless quoting a Bible verse. And speaking of such, the G-word was also off limits unless speaking to Him or about Him. I paid attention in Sunday school.
As for the other words, they weren’t even in my family vocabulary.
Language changes, and so does life. My big moment came after a senior field trip. I was in an Adult Roles class, which basically taught students about life events and activities they would encounter as grownups.
The field trip was to a funeral home. We saw coffins and the embalming room, and learned of what to expect when a death occurs. It was new, enlightening and educational.
And many of the students — i.e. the boys — were greeting each exciting encounter with a plethora of profanity. I literally heard the f-bomb hundreds of times within a two-hour period.
Arriving home that afternoon, I opened the door to parents, grandparents and a couple of siblings gathering in the kitchen. They knew of the field trip, and asked about my day.
With exuberance, I launched into a two-minute narrative of the tour. I gave highlights, lowlights, spotlights and ended with an unplanned, unexpected, unprecedented four-word summation.
“It was “f——— great!”
The kitchen went quiet as blood drained from my face. I quickly turned around and made my way to my bedroom. There I hibernated in humiliation for the rest of the evening. I expected a knock on the door, an awkward conversation and, perhaps, punishment.
There was none.
The next day, I slipped out to school before breakfast and arrived home expecting the worst. Instead, Mom simply asked about my day and what I wanted for dinner.
There was no punishment. No lecture.
I had been given a pass.
On this Mother’s Day, I think of that memory and smile.
In a video statement on the eve of his press conference, Gov. Justice denied using the f-bomb and went on to say he had never uttered the word in his life.
Really?
Sure, the word was surprising but, in the grand scheme, not that big of a deal. I can’t imagine angry West Virginians storming The Greenbrier with torches, pitchforks and bars of soap to impart a moral lesson on the evils of profanity.
Life changes, language evolves and slips happen.
Own them, and move on.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonine.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
